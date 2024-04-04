The 2024 PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction has been announced. Out of the 445 eligible novels, this year’s judges, Xochitl Gonzalez, Alan Michael Parker, and Lynn Steger Strong, named What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez by Claire Jiménez as the book that is a “first among equals.”

In addition to the award, Ramirez will be granted $15,000, and the other finalists — Jamel Brinkley, Henry Hoke, Alice McDermot and Colin Winnette — will receive $5,000 each.

The winner and finalists will be honored during the annual PEN/Faulkner Award Celebration on Thursday, May 2, at 7 pm EST at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Library in D.C.

Read more about the award and past winners, visit PEN/Faulkner.org.

