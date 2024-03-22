national book critics circle logo image
Here Are The 2024 National Book Critics Circle Award Winners

The National Book Critics Circle honors excellence in literature and focuses its work on elevating the conversation about books, reading, and criticism nationwide. The group formed in 1974 at New York’s legendary Algonquin Hotel. There are currently 600 members who are editors or literary critics.

Every year, the group honors the best of the prior year’s books published in English with the National Book Critics Circle Award in six categories: Fiction, Nonfiction, Biography, Autobiography, Poetry, and Criticism. The 2024 awards were given this year on March 21.

This year’s winners in each category are:

Additional awards were handed out by the group as well. They included:

You can learn more about the National Book Critics Circle at their website and discover the previous award winners.

