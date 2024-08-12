These are the Winners of the 2024 Hugo Awards
The Hugo Awards are one of the biggest — and most controversial — sci-fi and fantasy awards. Last year, when the Hugos were hosted in China, several works were disqualified for political reasons. This year, almost 10% of the votes — representing tens of thousands of dollars in memberships — were disqualified when they were found to be part of a fraudulent campaign for one nominee. Now that those “obviously fake names” have been weeded out, though, we have our winners for this year’s Hugo, Lodestar, and Astounding Awards.
It’s worth noting that the Astounding Award for Best New Writer went to Xiran Jay Zhao, whose eligibility was extended at the request of Dell Magazine, the sponsor of the award. Zhao was one of the authors unfairly disqualified last year. Also, congratulations to Naomi Kritzer, who won both the Best Short Story and Best Novelette categories!
Now, onto the awards! The Hugos covers more than just books, so be sure to click through to their full list of winners, including Best Dramatic Presentation, Best Fanzine, Best Game, and more.
The 2024 Hugo Award Winners
Best Novel: Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh
Best Series: Imperial Radch by Ann Leckie
Best Graphic Story or Comic: Saga, Volume 11
Best Novella: Thornhedge by T. Kingfisher
Best Novelette: “The Year Without Sunshine” by Naomi Kritzer (Uncanny 11-12/23)
Best Short Story: “Better Living Through Algorithms” by Naomi Kritzer (Clarkesworld 5/23)
Best Related Work: A City on Mars by Kelly Weinersmith & Zach Weinersmith
The 2024 Hugo Award Runners-Up
The Hugo Award winners this year are looking pretty white. Here are some shortlisted works that are also worth adding to your TBR.
The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera (Best Novel)
Mammoths at the Gates by Nghi Vo (Best Novella)
The Universe of Xuya by Aliette de Bodard (Best Series)
“Ivy, Angelica, Bay” by C.L. Polk (Tor.com 12/8/23) (Best Novelette)
“How to Raise a Kraken in Your Bathtub” by P. Djèlí Clark (Uncanny 1-2/23) (Best Short Story)
The 2024 Lodestar and Astounding Award Winners
Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book: To Shape a Dragon’s Breath by Moniquill Blackgoose (…which is not a YA novel. It has a teen protagonist, but it was published as adult.)
Astounding Award for Best New Writer: Xiran Jay Zhao
For the full list of winners and runners up in all categories, head over to Locus.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- Black Dagger Brotherhood Author J.R. Ward to Release 4-Book Romantasy Series
- Project 2025 Architect Delays Book Until After the Election
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads In July
- Barnes & Noble’s Purchase of Indie Bookstore Approved by Court
- Francine Pascal, Author of Sweet Valley High, Has Died
- The 2024 Booker Prize Longlist Is Here