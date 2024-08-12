These are the Winners of the 2024 Hugo Awards

The 2024 Hugo Award Runners-Up

The Hugo Award winners this year are looking pretty white. Here are some shortlisted works that are also worth adding to your TBR.

The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera (Best Novel)

Mammoths at the Gates by Nghi Vo (Best Novella)

The Universe of Xuya by Aliette de Bodard (Best Series)

“Ivy, Angelica, Bay” by C.L. Polk (Tor.com 12/8/23) (Best Novelette)

“How to Raise a Kraken in Your Bathtub” by P. Djèlí Clark (Uncanny 1-2/23) (Best Short Story)