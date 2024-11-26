Voting Begins for the Final Round of the 2024 Goodreads Choice Awards
The opening round of the 2024 Goodreads Choice Awards started November 12th and ended November 24th. Now, the final round of voting has begun, and it runs until December 1st. The winners are announced December 5th.
There are books in 15 categories to vote for: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Mystery & Thriller, Romance, Romantasy, Fantasy, Science Fiction, Horror, Debut Novel, Audiobook, Young Adult Fantasy, Young Adult Fiction, Nonfiction, Memoir, and History & Biography. The categories have changed slightly from last year: Romantasy has stuck around, but Humor has been replaced with Audiobook.
The Goodreads Choice Awards is the most blatantly a popularity contest of all the year-end awards: you don’t need to have read all the books in a category to vote for the “best” one. In fact, you don’t even need to have read the book you’re voting for. Still, it makes for a good snapshot of the books getting the most attention at this point in time.
You can vote at the Goodreads website.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
More breaking news here
- The New York Times Announces its 100 Notable Books of 2024
- NPR Shares Their Big List of Favorite Books for 2024
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- Anne Hathaway Set to Star in Adaptation of VERITY by Colleen Hoover
- The National Book Award Winners for 2024
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Cormac McCarthy’s Longtime Secret Muse Revealed to Be 16-Year-Old Girl
- The Winner of the $100,000 Giller Prize has Been Announced
- The Best Debut Books of 2024, According to Debutiful