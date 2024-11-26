The opening round of the 2024 Goodreads Choice Awards started November 12th and ended November 24th. Now, the final round of voting has begun, and it runs until December 1st. The winners are announced December 5th.

There are books in 15 categories to vote for: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Mystery & Thriller, Romance, Romantasy, Fantasy, Science Fiction, Horror, Debut Novel, Audiobook, Young Adult Fantasy, Young Adult Fiction, Nonfiction, Memoir, and History & Biography. The categories have changed slightly from last year: Romantasy has stuck around, but Humor has been replaced with Audiobook.