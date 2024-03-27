24 Titles Compete for Barnes & Noble’s Children’s & Young Adult Book Awards

Three categories of books are considered in the awards. They are Picture Books, Young Reader, and Young Adult. Each category will have one winner and one title will be selected as overall winner. The announcement of those will happen May 13, 2024.

Barnes & Noble announced 24 titles competing this year for the honor of being named the best in the 2024 Barnes & Noble Children’s & Young Adult Book Awards. The annual award highlights the best talent in books for the year, and the titles are voted on by booksellers across the country.

“Getting kids and young adults to love reading is our priority, and the passion for stories our dedicated children’s booksellers bring to these shortlists is so exciting.” said Shannon DeVito, Senior Director of Books, Barnes & Noble. “Booksellers are able to highlight authors and books that inspire younger generations of readers that might otherwise be overlooked. Each book on these lists is a thrilling discovery, reaching across audiences to give young readers new authors to fall in love with.”

The finalists for the award this year in each category are as follows:

Picture Books

Young Readers

Young Adult

The annual award announcement serves as the kickoff for Barnes & Noble’s Summer Reading Program. Children in grades 1-6 can sign up following the awards announcement in May and when they read eight books, they are eligible to pick out one free book at the end of summer.

Previous overall winners of the Barnes & Noble Children’s & Young Adult Book Awards include The Swifts by Beth Lincoln and illustrated by Claire Powell in 2023, Knight Owl by Christopher Denise in 2022, and Amari and the Night Brothers by B. B. Alston in 2021.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.