2023 Women’s Prize Shortlist Announced

The 2023 Women’s Prize shortlist as been announced. The six books were judged by broadcaster and writer Louise Minchin, journalist and writer Bella Mackie, novelist Rachel Joyce, writer Irenosen Okojie, and member of parliament, Tulip Siddiq. They were described by judges as being “ambitious, eclectic, and hard-hitting”

Half of the shortlisted authors are debut novelists, while the other half are authors who have won the Women’s Prize or been shortlisted before. Four of the nominated authors are British, one is Irish, and one America, but the settings within the books span the globe — from Jamaica to Italy, Yugoslavia to Virginia.