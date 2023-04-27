2023 Women's Prize shortlist-2
2023 Women’s Prize Shortlist Announced

The 2023 Women’s Prize shortlist as been announced. The six books were judged by broadcaster and writer Louise Minchin, journalist and writer Bella Mackie, novelist Rachel Joyce, writer Irenosen Okojie, and member of parliament, Tulip Siddiq. They were described by judges as being “ambitious, eclectic, and hard-hitting”

Half of the shortlisted authors are debut novelists, while the other half are authors who have won the Women’s Prize or been shortlisted before. Four of the nominated authors are British, one is Irish, and one America, but the settings within the books span the globe — from Jamaica to Italy, Yugoslavia to Virginia.

Here are the books that have been shortlisted for the 2023 Women’s Prize:

Black Butterflies by Priscilla Morris

Pod by Laline Paull

Fire Rush by Jacqueline Crooks

Trespasses by Louise Kennedy

The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

The 2023 Women’s Prize winner will be announced on June 14, 2023. Tickets to a virtual Women’s Prize shortlist book club can be bought here.

