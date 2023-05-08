Here are the Winners of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize
Since its founding in 1917, the Pulitzer Prize has recognized excellence in journalism, arts, and literature. You can see the winners in all categories, including 15 Journalism categories, at the Pulitzer website. You can also watch the ceremony in full on YouTube below.
Here are the 2023 Pulitzer Prize winners in the Books categories.
History:
Freedom’s Dominion: A Saga of White Resistance for Federal Power by Jefferson Cowie
“A prize-winning historian chronicles a sinister idea of freedom: white Americans’ freedom to oppress others and their fight against the government that got in their way.”
Runners up:
Seeing Red: Indigenous Land, American Expansion, and the Political Economy of Plunder in North America by Michael John Witgen
Watergate: A New History by Garrett M. Graff
Biography:
G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century by Beverly Gag
“A major new biography of J Edgar Hoover that draws from never-before-seen sources to create a groundbreaking portrait of a colossus who dominated half a century of American history and planted the seeds for much of today’s conservative political landscape.”
Runners up:
His Name is George Floyd by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa
Mr. B: George Balanchine’s 20th Century by Jennifer Homans
Memoir or Autobiography:
Stay True by Hua Hsu
“A coming-of-age story that details both the ordinary and extraordinary, Stay True is a bracing memoir about growing up, and about moving through the world in search of meaning and belonging.”
Runners up:
Easy Beauty: A Memoir by Chloé Cooper Jones
The Man Who Could Move Clouds: A Memoir by Ingrid Rojas Contreras
Poetry:
Then the War: And Selected Poems, 2007-2020 by Carl Phillips
“Then the War is luminous testimony to the power of self-reckoning and to Carl Phillips as an ever-changing, necessary voice in contemporary poetry.”
Runners up:
Blood Snow by dg nanouk okpik
Still Life by Jay Hopler
General Non-Fiction:
His Name is George Floyd by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olounnipa
“A landmark biography by two prizewinning Washington Post reporters that reveals how systemic racism shaped George Floyd’s life and legacy—from his family’s roots in the tobacco fields of North Carolina, to ongoing inequality in housing, education, health care, criminal justice, and policing—telling the story of how one man’s tragic experience brought about a global movement for change.”
Runners up:
Kingdom of Characters: The Language Revolution That Made China Modern by Jing Tsu
Sounds Wild and Broken: Sonic Marvels, Evolution’s Creativity, and the Crisis of Sensory Extinction by David George Haskell
Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation by Linda Villarosa
Fiction (Tie):
Trust by Hernan Diaz
“At once an immersive story and a brilliant literary puzzle, Trust engages the reader in a quest for the truth while confronting the deceptions that often live at the heart of personal relationships, the reality-warping force of capital, and the ease with which power can manipulate facts.”
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
“From the acclaimed author of The Poisonwood Bible and The Bean Trees, a brilliant novel that enthralls, compels, and captures the heart as it evokes a young hero’s unforgettable journey to maturity”
Runner up:
The Immortal King Rao by Vauhini Vara
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Illinois to Become First State to Ban Book Bans
- Dune: Part Two Official Trailer Released
- Seattle Public Library Grants Free Access to Banned Books
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- New Gabriel García Márquez Novel Publishing in 2024
- 2023 Women’s Prize Shortlist Announced
- Watch the Heartstopper Season 2 Trailer and Start the Countdown!
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists