Here are the Winners of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize

Since its founding in 1917, the Pulitzer Prize has recognized excellence in journalism, arts, and literature. You can see the winners in all categories, including 15 Journalism categories, at the Pulitzer website. You can also watch the ceremony in full on YouTube below.

Here are the 2023 Pulitzer Prize winners in the Books categories.

Memoir or Autobiography: Stay True by Hua Hsu “A coming-of-age story that details both the ordinary and extraordinary, Stay True is a bracing memoir about growing up, and about moving through the world in search of meaning and belonging.” Runners up: Easy Beauty: A Memoir by Chloé Cooper Jones The Man Who Could Move Clouds: A Memoir by Ingrid Rojas Contreras

Poetry: Then the War: And Selected Poems, 2007-2020 by Carl Phillips “Then the War is luminous testimony to the power of self-reckoning and to Carl Phillips as an ever-changing, necessary voice in contemporary poetry.” Runners up: Blood Snow by dg nanouk okpik Still Life by Jay Hopler

Fiction (Tie):

Trust by Hernan Diaz “At once an immersive story and a brilliant literary puzzle, Trust engages the reader in a quest for the truth while confronting the deceptions that often live at the heart of personal relationships, the reality-warping force of capital, and the ease with which power can manipulate facts.”

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver “From the acclaimed author of The Poisonwood Bible and The Bean Trees, a brilliant novel that enthralls, compels, and captures the heart as it evokes a young hero’s unforgettable journey to maturity” Runner up: The Immortal King Rao by Vauhini Vara

