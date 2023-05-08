a collage of five of the covers listed
Here are the Winners of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize

Since its founding in 1917, the Pulitzer Prize has recognized excellence in journalism, arts, and literature. You can see the winners in all categories, including 15 Journalism categories, at the Pulitzer website. You can also watch the ceremony in full on YouTube below.

Here are the 2023 Pulitzer Prize winners in the Books categories.

History:

the cover of Freedom's Dominion

Freedom’s Dominion: A Saga of White Resistance for Federal Power by Jefferson Cowie

“A prize-winning historian chronicles a sinister idea of freedom: white Americans’ freedom to oppress others and their fight against the government that got in their way.”

Runners up:

Seeing Red: Indigenous Land, American Expansion, and the Political Economy of Plunder in North America by Michael John Witgen

Watergate: A New History by Garrett M. Graff 

Biography:

the cover of G-Man

G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century by Beverly Gag

“A major new biography of J Edgar Hoover that draws from never-before-seen sources to create a groundbreaking portrait of a colossus who dominated half a century of American history and planted the seeds for much of today’s conservative political landscape.”

Runners up:

His Name is George Floyd by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa

Mr. B: George Balanchine’s 20th Century by Jennifer Homans

Memoir or Autobiography:

Book cover for Stay True

Stay True by Hua Hsu

“A coming-of-age story that details both the ordinary and extraordinary, Stay True is a bracing memoir about growing up, and about moving through the world in search of meaning and belonging.”

Runners up:

Easy Beauty: A Memoir by Chloé Cooper Jones

The Man Who Could Move Clouds: A Memoir by Ingrid Rojas Contreras

Poetry:

the cover of Then the War

Then the War: And Selected Poems, 2007-2020 by Carl Phillips

Then the War is luminous testimony to the power of self-reckoning and to Carl Phillips as an ever-changing, necessary voice in contemporary poetry.”

Runners up:

Blood Snow by dg nanouk okpik

Still Life by Jay Hopler

General Non-Fiction:

Cover of His Name is George Floyd

His Name is George Floyd by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olounnipa

“A landmark biography by two prizewinning Washington Post reporters that reveals how systemic racism shaped George Floyd’s life and legacy—from his family’s roots in the tobacco fields of North Carolina, to ongoing inequality in housing, education, health care, criminal justice, and policing—telling the story of how one man’s tragic experience brought about a global movement for change.”

Runners up:

Kingdom of Characters: The Language Revolution That Made China Modern by Jing Tsu

Sounds Wild and Broken: Sonic Marvels, Evolution’s Creativity, and the Crisis of Sensory Extinction by David George Haskell

Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation by Linda Villarosa

Fiction (Tie):

Trust by Hernan Diaz book cover

Trust by Hernan Diaz

“At once an immersive story and a brilliant literary puzzle, Trust engages the reader in a quest for the truth while confronting the deceptions that often live at the heart of personal relationships, the reality-warping force of capital, and the ease with which power can manipulate facts.”

Demon Copperhead cover

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

“From the acclaimed author of The Poisonwood Bible and The Bean Trees, a brilliant novel that enthralls, compels, and captures the heart as it evokes a young hero’s unforgettable journey to maturity”

Runner up:

The Immortal King Rao by Vauhini Vara

