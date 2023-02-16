2023 PEN America Literary Awards Finalists Announced

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The PEN America Literary Award Finalists have been announced for the organization’s 2023 Literary Awards. The awards will grant a total of $350,000 to several writers and translators of fiction, nonfiction, biography, poetry, science writing, essay writing, and other categories. Here’s the list of writers and translators the list was whittled down from.

2023 PEN AMERICA LITERARY AWARDS FINALISTS

PEN OPEN BOOK AWARD ($10,000) An exceptional book of any genre written by an author of color can win this award. Shutter by Ramona Emerson (Soho Crime) The Black Period by Hafizah Augustus Geter (Random House) Gorgoneion by Casey Rocheteau (Noemi Press) All the Flowers Kneeling by Paul Tran (Penguin Books) Last Summer on State Street by Toya Wolfe (William Morrow & Company)