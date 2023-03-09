Nebula Awards logo with a space background
2023 Nebula Award Finalists Announced

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) announced the 2023 Nebula Award Finalists this week. The award ceremony is in its 58th iteration and will take place Sunday, May 14 in Anaheim, CA in a hybrid event.

Established in 1965, the Nebula Awards are voted on each year by members of the SFWA and acknowledge books published the previous year.

Here are the finalists for the current award cycle:

Novel

Legends & LattesTravis Baldree (Cryptid; Tor)

SpearNicola Griffith (Tordotcom)

Nettle and BoneT. Kingfisher (Tor; Titan UK)

Babel, R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager US; Harper Voyager UK)

Nona the NinthTamsyn Muir (Tordotcom)

The Mountain in the SeaRay Nayler (MCD; Weidenfeld & Nicolson)

Novella

A Prayer for the Crown-ShyBecky Chambers (Tordotcom)

“Bishop’s Opening”, R.S.A. Garcia (Clarkesworld 1/22)

I Never Liked You AnywayJordan Kurella (Vernacular)

Even Though I Knew the EndC.L. Polk (Tordotcom)

High Times in the Low ParliamentKelly Robson (Tordotcom)

Short Story

“Destiny Delayed”, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki (Asimov’s 5–6/22)

“Give Me English”, Ai Jiang (F&SF 5–6/22)

“Rabbit Test”, Samantha Mills (Uncanny 11–12/22)

“Douen”, Suzan Palumbo (The Dark 3/22)

“Dick Pig”, Ian Muneshwar (Nightmare 1/22)

“D.I.Y”, John Wiswell (Tor.com 8/24/22)

Middle Grade and Young Adult Fiction

Ruby Finley vs. the Interstellar Invasion, K. Tempest Bradford (Farrar, Straus, Giroux)

The Scratch Daughters, H. A. Clarke (Erewhon)

The Mirrorwood, Deva Fagan (Atheneum)

The Many Half-Lived Lives of Sam Sylvester, Maya MacGregor (Astra Young Readers)

Every Bird a Prince, Jenn Reese (Henry Holt)

For a full list of the categories and finalists, visit the Nebula website.

