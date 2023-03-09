2023 Nebula Award Finalists Announced
The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) announced the 2023 Nebula Award Finalists this week. The award ceremony is in its 58th iteration and will take place Sunday, May 14 in Anaheim, CA in a hybrid event.
Established in 1965, the Nebula Awards are voted on each year by members of the SFWA and acknowledge books published the previous year.
Here are the finalists for the current award cycle:
Novel
Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree (Cryptid; Tor)
Spear, Nicola Griffith (Tordotcom)
Nettle and Bone, T. Kingfisher (Tor; Titan UK)
Babel, R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager US; Harper Voyager UK)
Nona the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir (Tordotcom)
The Mountain in the Sea, Ray Nayler (MCD; Weidenfeld & Nicolson)
Novella
A Prayer for the Crown-Shy, Becky Chambers (Tordotcom)
“Bishop’s Opening”, R.S.A. Garcia (Clarkesworld 1/22)
I Never Liked You Anyway, Jordan Kurella (Vernacular)
Even Though I Knew the End, C.L. Polk (Tordotcom)
High Times in the Low Parliament, Kelly Robson (Tordotcom)
Short Story
“Destiny Delayed”, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki (Asimov’s 5–6/22)
“Give Me English”, Ai Jiang (F&SF 5–6/22)
“Rabbit Test”, Samantha Mills (Uncanny 11–12/22)
“Douen”, Suzan Palumbo (The Dark 3/22)
“Dick Pig”, Ian Muneshwar (Nightmare 1/22)
“D.I.Y”, John Wiswell (Tor.com 8/24/22)
Middle Grade and Young Adult Fiction
Ruby Finley vs. the Interstellar Invasion, K. Tempest Bradford (Farrar, Straus, Giroux)
The Scratch Daughters, H. A. Clarke (Erewhon)
The Mirrorwood, Deva Fagan (Atheneum)
The Many Half-Lived Lives of Sam Sylvester, Maya MacGregor (Astra Young Readers)
Every Bird a Prince, Jenn Reese (Henry Holt)
For a full list of the categories and finalists, visit the Nebula website.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
