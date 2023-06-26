a collage of the SFF and horror books listed
News

Here are the Best SFF and Horror Books of the Year, According to the Locus Awards

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

The Locus Awards, first started in 1971, are given out annually in several sci-fi, fantasy, and horror categories. The winners are determined by votes from the readers of Locus Magazine. This year, the awards ceremony was MCed by Maggie Tokuda-Hall, author of the YA SFF books The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea and Squad, among others.

Here are this year’s winners!

Science Fiction Novel

Book cover of The Kaiju Preservation Society

The Kaiju Preservation Society, John Scalzi (Tor; Tor UK)

Runners up:

Sweep of Stars, Maurice Broaddus (Tor)

The Red Scholar’s Wake, Aliette de Bodard (Gollancz; JABberwocky)

The Spare Man, Mary Robinette Kowal (Tor; Solaris UK)

Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf; Picador; HarperCollins Canada)

The Daughter of Doctor Moreau, Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey; Jo Fletcher)

Goliath, Tochi Onyebuchi (Tordotcom)

Eyes of the Void, Adrian Tchaikovsky (Tor UK; Orbit US)

Neom, Lavie Tidhar (Tachyon)

Eversion, Alastair Reynolds (Gollancz; Orbit US)

Fantasy Novel

Book cover of Babel, or the Necessity of Violence by R. F. Kuang

Babel, R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager US; Harper Voyager UK)

Runners up:

The Grief of Stones, Katherine Addison (Tor; Solaris UK)

When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill (Doubleday; Hot Key)

Spear, Nicola Griffith (Tordotcom)

The World We Make, N.K. Jemisin (Orbit US; Orbit UK)

Nettle & Bone, T. Kingfisher (Tor; Titan UK)

Nona the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir (Tordotcom)

The Golden Enclaves, Naomi Novik (Del Rey US; Del Rey UK)

Fevered Star, Rebecca Roanhorse (Saga; Solaris UK)

Siren Queen, Nghi Vo (Tordotcom)

Horror Novel

What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher book cover

What Moves the Dead, T. Kingfisher (Nightfire; Titan UK)

Runners up:

Saturnalia, Stephanie Feldman (Unnamed)

Just Like Home, Sarah Gailey (Tor; Hodder & Stoughton)

Road of Bones, Christopher Golden (St. Martin’s; Titan UK)

The Devil Takes You Home, Gabino Iglesias (Mulholland; Wildfire)

The Fervor, Alma Katsu (Putnam; Titan UK)

Gwendy’s Final Task, Stephen King & Richard Chizmar (Cemetery Dance; Hodder & Stoughton)

Echo, Thomas Olde Heuvelt (Nightfire; Hodder & Stoughton)

No Gods for Drowning, Hailey Piper (Agora)

The Pallbearers Club, Paul Tremblay (Morrow; Titan UK)

Sundial, Catriona Ward (Nightfire; Viper)

Other Locus Award Winners

Check out the full list of winners and runners up at Locus.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

Also In This Story Stream