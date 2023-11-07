a gold glitter gift box topped with a gold ribbon against a background of blue and gold lights next to text announcing Book Riot's 2023 holiday gift guide
Book Fetish

Your 2023 Guide To Bookish Holiday Gifts

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

If you’re heading into the 2023 giving season in need of inspiration, we’ve got you covered. Welcome to the Book Riot hub for holiday gifts!

Bookmark this page and check for weekly updates now through the holidays. We’ll round up the best gifts for every reader in your life at prices for every budget, plus deals on gifts we think you might enjoy. Whether you’re shopping for your loved ones or shopping for yourself, you’re sure to find the perfect bookish gift.

Happy gifting!

The Best Ereaders of 2023

This list of the best ereaders of 2023 will fit into the lives of different kinds of readers, so take a look and see which one fits you!