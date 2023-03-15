NYPL Announces 2023 Finalists for Bernstein Excellence in Journalism Award

The finalists are as follows:

The Chaos Machine: The Inside Story of How Social Media Rewired Our Minds and Our World by Max Fisher (Little, Brown and Company)

My Fourth Time We Drowned: Seeking Refuge on the World’s Deadliest Migration Route by Sally Hayden (Melville House)

The Other Side of Prospect: A Story of Violence, Injustice, and the American City by Nicholas Dawidoff (W. W. Norton & Company)

The Treeline: The Last Forest and the Future of Life on Earth by Ben Rawlence (St. Martin’s Press)

Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of our Nation by Linda Villarosa (Doubleday)

A winner will be announced in May.

