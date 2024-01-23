A Reading Retrospective: Making Sense of 2023 Through Books

Senjuti was born and raised in Bankura, a small town in India. A reluctant economist, fierce feminist and history enthusiast, she spends most of her time reading. Her interaction with other people is largely limited to running away from them or launching into passionate monologues about her last perfect read or her latest fictional crush.

As another year draws to a close, many of us are looking back and taking stock of all that the past year had to offer. With the WHO declaring the end of the COVID-19 global health emergency in early 2023, the pandemic receded farther away from public discourse, though it’s still very much a fact of life for those at higher risk of infection and those who are battling the long term effects of the disease. The pandemic was replaced in the headlines by wars, unrest, and natural disasters in different parts of the world, in increasingly polarized political climates, and ambivalent public attitudes towards artificial intelligence and social media.

We have no choice but to go into the new year with all the baggage from 2023, but we can arm ourselves with better knowledge and a more nuanced understanding of the events from the last year that will be shaping the world in years to come. Here, I have for you some book recommendations that illuminate the broader context of some of the most important world events from 2023. Happy reading, and may this new year bring strength, courage, joy, empathy, and peace for all.