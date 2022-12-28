The Best 2023 Bookish Wall Calendars

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s almost the new year, and if you’ve been waffling about whether you want a wall calendar in 2023, or which calendar it should be, let this post be your guide. Not only do these calendars help you keep track of important dates, they also are a fun piece of art/entertainment that changes every month.

Besides, flipping a calendar page to the new month is so satisfying. It really feels like time is passing, and that you’ve accomplished getting through that month. It’s officially done now.

We’ve got calendars here for readers, comics fans, and nerds of all stripes (let’s be honest with ourselves). There’s general bookishness, calendars about specific series, kids’ cartoon calendars, Marvel & DC options, and a ton of different Star Wars calendars to choose from.

Generally Bookish Calendars for Readers Bibliophile Diverse Spines 2023 Wall Calendar Get beautiful paintings of book stacks and some solid book recommendations at the same time. These all feature books by authors of color, and each month has a stack by theme. $15

The Reading Woman 2023 Wall Calendar This calendar showcases painting of women reading throughout history. $16

Cats & Books 2023 Wall Calendar Is there any better pairing than books and cats? $16

This Is My Bookstore 2023 Wall Calendar Travel through some of the most beautiful bookstores in the world with this calendar. $15

Calendars About Specific Books, Series, and Authors

Tolkien Calendar 2023 Each month of this calendar features a painting of Middle-earth landscapes from different artists. $14

Bridgerton 2023 Wall Calendar If you love Netflix’s Bridgerton, based off the books by Julia Quinn, then this is the calendar for you. $16

Dungeons & Dragons 2023 Deluxe Wall Calendar Okay, technically D&D is a game, not a book. But it sure has a lot of handbooks! Each month features a painting of a different class. $17

Calendars About Kids’ Books and Cartoons Garfield 2023 Wall Calendar Someone needs to study how exactly Garfield has such a stranglehold on the consciousness of generations of kids, but it’s undeniable. $14

Peanuts 2023 Wall Calendar Speaking of timeless kids’ cartoon, this calendar celebrates Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts characters! $14

Dog Man 2023 Wall Calendar Probably the only series that can compete with Diary of a Wimpy Kid in that age group is Dog Man, which also has a devoted following! $13

Manga-Themed Wall Calendars 2023 Naruto Shippuden Wall Calendar Naruto is one of the best-known manga and anime series — the manga sold hundreds of millions of copies, and the anime series ran for ten years. $16

2023 My Hero Academia Wall Calendar This calendar features 16 different characters from the manga and anime series. $17

2023 Hunter x Hunter Wall Calendar This manga series has 36 volumes and has been adapted into several different animes! $17

Marvel Comics Calendars 2023 Marvel Heroes vs. Villains Wall Calendar There are so many Marvel calendars to choose from, but this is a fun one, with each month showing a different hero/villain match up. $17

2023 Marvel Comics Wall Calendar If you prefer a throwback to earlier days of comics, this one will be more your speed. $15

DC Comics Calendars

2023 DC Comics The Justice League (Classic) Wall Calendar For DC devotees, we have some options for you, too! Here is one featuring the Justice League. $17

2023 Batman Collector’s Edition Calendar A fancy option is this Batman collector’s edition calendar, which includes two posters and a collectible box. $31

2023 Wonder Woman Wall Calendar Or you can pick up this Wonder Woman calendar, with each month featuring Wonder Woman in a different style. $17

Star Wars Calendars

2023 Star Wars: Saga Oversized Poster Calendar Star Wars may technically be a movie series, but there are so many Star Wars books that it gets an honorable mention here. You can enjoy this calendar for years to come, because each image is a poster! $20

2023 Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Child Wall Calendar But let’s get one step more specific, because this calendar is dedicated to the one and only Baby Yoda, a.k.a. the Child, a.k.a. Grogu. $15

