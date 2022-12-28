The Best 2023 Bookish Wall Calendars
It’s almost the new year, and if you’ve been waffling about whether you want a wall calendar in 2023, or which calendar it should be, let this post be your guide. Not only do these calendars help you keep track of important dates, they also are a fun piece of art/entertainment that changes every month.
Besides, flipping a calendar page to the new month is so satisfying. It really feels like time is passing, and that you’ve accomplished getting through that month. It’s officially done now.
We’ve got calendars here for readers, comics fans, and nerds of all stripes (let’s be honest with ourselves). There’s general bookishness, calendars about specific series, kids’ cartoon calendars, Marvel & DC options, and a ton of different Star Wars calendars to choose from.
One last thing: also check out these bookish Page-a-Day calendars! Okay, let’s dive into the best bookish wall calendars.
Generally Bookish Calendars for Readers
Bibliophile Diverse Spines 2023 Wall Calendar
Get beautiful paintings of book stacks and some solid book recommendations at the same time. These all feature books by authors of color, and each month has a stack by theme. $15
The Reading Woman 2023 Wall Calendar
This calendar showcases painting of women reading throughout history. $16
Cats & Books 2023 Wall Calendar
Is there any better pairing than books and cats? $16
This Is My Bookstore 2023 Wall Calendar
Travel through some of the most beautiful bookstores in the world with this calendar. $15
Calendars About Specific Books, Series, and Authors
Tolkien Calendar 2023
Each month of this calendar features a painting of Middle-earth landscapes from different artists. $14
Bridgerton 2023 Wall Calendar
If you love Netflix’s Bridgerton, based off the books by Julia Quinn, then this is the calendar for you. $16
Dungeons & Dragons 2023 Deluxe Wall Calendar
Okay, technically D&D is a game, not a book. But it sure has a lot of handbooks! Each month features a painting of a different class. $17
Calendars About Kids’ Books and Cartoons
Garfield 2023 Wall Calendar
Someone needs to study how exactly Garfield has such a stranglehold on the consciousness of generations of kids, but it’s undeniable. $14
Peanuts 2023 Wall Calendar
Speaking of timeless kids’ cartoon, this calendar celebrates Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts characters! $14
Wimpy Kid 2023 Wall Calendar
Did you know that the top ten most-borrowed kids’ books at the New York Public Library this year were all Diary of a Wimpy Kid books? It’s hard to overstate how popular this illustrated kids’ book series is. $14
Dog Man 2023 Wall Calendar
Probably the only series that can compete with Diary of a Wimpy Kid in that age group is Dog Man, which also has a devoted following! $13
Manga-Themed Wall Calendars
2023 Naruto Shippuden Wall Calendar
Naruto is one of the best-known manga and anime series — the manga sold hundreds of millions of copies, and the anime series ran for ten years. $16
2023 My Hero Academia Wall Calendar
This calendar features 16 different characters from the manga and anime series. $17
2023 Hunter x Hunter Wall Calendar
This manga series has 36 volumes and has been adapted into several different animes! $17
Marvel Comics Calendars
2023 Marvel Heroes vs. Villains Wall Calendar
There are so many Marvel calendars to choose from, but this is a fun one, with each month showing a different hero/villain match up. $17
2023 Marvel Comics Wall Calendar
If you prefer a throwback to earlier days of comics, this one will be more your speed. $15
2023 Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Wall Calendar
And finally, one for the Black Panther fans. $17
There are a ton of other Marvel options to choose from, like ones about the Women of Marvel and The Avengers (or the oversized poster option), or ones featuring your favorite hero (or villain): Loki, Spider-Man, Venom, Deadpool, and more.
DC Comics Calendars
2023 DC Comics The Justice League (Classic) Wall Calendar
For DC devotees, we have some options for you, too! Here is one featuring the Justice League. $17
2023 Batman Collector’s Edition Calendar
A fancy option is this Batman collector’s edition calendar, which includes two posters and a collectible box. $31
2023 Wonder Woman Wall Calendar
Or you can pick up this Wonder Woman calendar, with each month featuring Wonder Woman in a different style. $17
Star Wars Calendars
2023 Star Wars: Saga Oversized Poster Calendar
Star Wars may technically be a movie series, but there are so many Star Wars books that it gets an honorable mention here.
You can enjoy this calendar for years to come, because each image is a poster! $20
2023 Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wall Calendar
More interested in The Mandalorian specifically? Here’s the calendar for you. $13
2023 Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Child Wall Calendar
But let’s get one step more specific, because this calendar is dedicated to the one and only Baby Yoda, a.k.a. the Child, a.k.a. Grogu. $15
Darth Vader and Family 2023 Family Wall Calendar
This Darth Vader and Family calendar, based on the books by Jeffrey Brown, comes with 200 stickers!
Don’t forget to also peruse these bookish Page-a-Day calendars!