The 2023 5 Under 35 honorees Announced

The National Book Foundation has announced the honorees for its 5 Under 35 list, which names “five fiction writers under the age of 35 whose debut work promises to leave a lasting impression on the literary landscape.” Honorees must have published their first and only book of fiction within the last five years.

The writers were selected by past 5 Under 35 honorees, as well as past National Book Award winners, finalists, or longlisters. This year’s judges included Louise Erdrich, Robert Jones, Jr., Jamil Jan Kochai, Karen Russell, and Kirstin Valdez Quade.