2022 World Fantasy Awards Finalists Announced
The World Fantasy Awards Finalists for 2022 have been announced. The awards have been granted by the World Fantasy Convention since 1975 and celebrate outstanding fantasy fiction works that were published the previous calendar year.
This year’s judges were C. S. E. Cooney, Julie Crisp, C. C. Finlay, Richard Kadrey, and Misha Stone. The finalists and lifetime achievement recipients are as follows:
NOVEL
Black Water Sister by Zen Cho (Ace Books/Macmillan)
A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark (Tordotcom/Orbit UK)
The City Beautiful by Aden Polydoros (Inkyard Press)
The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri (Orbit US/Orbit UK)
The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward (Nightfire/Viper UK)
Novella
“For Sale by Owner”, Elizabeth Hand (When Things Get Dark)
Nothing But Blackened Teeth, Cassandra Khaw (Nightfire)
And What Can We Offer You Tonight, Premee Mohamed (Neon Hemlock)
Finches, A.M. Muffaz (Vernacular)
“A Canticle for Lost Girls”, Isabel Yap (Never Have I Ever)
Short Fiction
“The Failing Name”, Eugen Bacon & Seb Doubinsky
(Fantasy 8/21)
“The Demon Sage’s Daughter”, Varsha Dinesh
(Strange Horizons 2/8/218)
“If the Martians Have Magic”, P. Djèlí Clark (Uncanny 9-10/21)
“#Spring Love, #Pichal Pairi”, Usman T. Malik (Tor.com 3/3/21)
“Where Oaken Hearts Do Gather”, Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny 3-4/21)
“(emet)”, Lauren Ring (F&SF 7-8/21)
Anthology
Professor Charlatan Bardot’s Travel Anthology to the Most (Fictional) Haunted Buildings in the Weird, Wild World (2021 Edition), Charlatan Bardot & Eric J. Guignard, eds. (Dark Moon)
When Things Get Dark: Stories Inspired by Shirley Jackson, Ellen Datlow, ed. (Titan)
The Year’s Best Dark Fantasy & Horror Volume Two, Paula Guran, ed. (Pyr)
The Year’s Best African Speculative Fiction (2021), Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki, ed. (Jembefola)
Speculative Fiction for Dreamers: A Latinx Anthology, Alex Hernandez, Matthew David Goodwin & Sarah Rafael García, eds. (Mad Creek)
Collection
Tales the Devil Told Me, Jen Fawkes (Press 53)
Big Dark Hole, Jeffrey Ford (Small Beer)
Midnight Doorways: Fables from Pakistan, Usman T. Malik (Kitab)
The Tallow-Wife and Other Tales, Angela Slatter (Tartarus)
The Ghost Sequences, A.C. Wise (Undertow)
Never Have I Ever, Isabel Yap (Small Beer)
Artist
Brom
Odera Igbokwe
Tran Nguyen
Aleksandra Skiba
Charles Vess
Special Award – Professional
Charlie Jane Anders, for Never Say You Can’t Survive (Tordotcom)
Cam Collins & Steve Shell, for Old Gods of Appalachia (podcast)
Irene Gallo, for Tor.com
Marjorie Liu & Sana Takeda, for Monstress Volume Six: The Vow (Image Comics)
Sheree Renée Thomas, for editing F&SF
Special Award – Non-Professional
Gautam Bhatia & Vanessa Rose Phin, for Strange Horizons
Maria J. Pérez Cuervo, for Hellebore
Michael Kelly, for Undertow Publications
Tonia Ransom, for Nightlight: A Horror Fiction Podcast
Arley Sorg & Christie Yant, for Fantasy
Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas, for Uncanny
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Samuel R. Delany
Terri Windling
The winners will be announced at the World Fantasy Award Banquet in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 6, 2022.
