The 2022 Women’s Prize Long List
This year’s long list for the Women’s Prize for Fiction includes five debut novels. The award, created in 1996 after the Booker Prize failed to list any women-authored titles in the prior years, honors books written in English by women. This year’s slate includes books by six American authors, five British authors, two writers from New Zealand, one Turkish-British author, one American-Canadian writer, and a Trinidadian writer.
Here are the 16 long listed books:
- Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith
- Careless by Kirsty Capes
- Creatures of Passage by Morowa Yejidé
- Flamingo by Rachel Elliott
- Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
- Remote Sympathy by Catherine Chidgey
- Salt Lick by Lulu Allison
- Sorrow and Bliss by Meg Mason
- The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki
- The Bread the Devil Knead by Lisa Allen-Agostini
- The Exhibitionist by Charlotte Mendelson
- The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton
- The Island of Missing Trees by Elif Shafak
- The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller
- The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
- This One Sky Day by Leone Ross
Six books will be named as short list titles on April 27, with a winner being announced June 15.
