The 2022 Women’s Prize Long List

This year’s long list for the Women’s Prize for Fiction includes five debut novels. The award, created in 1996 after the Booker Prize failed to list any women-authored titles in the prior years, honors books written in English by women. This year’s slate includes books by six American authors, five British authors, two writers from New Zealand, one Turkish-British author, one American-Canadian writer, and a Trinidadian writer.

Here are the 16 long listed books:

Six books will be named as short list titles on April 27, with a winner being announced June 15.

