2022 Whiting Literary Magazine Prize Winners Announced

The 2022 Whiting Literary Magazine Prize winners have been announced. The prize, awarded by the Whiting foundation, has been granted since 2018 with hopes to “acknowledge, reward, and encourage organizations that are actively nurturing the writers who tell us, through their art, what is important.” The funds issued are meant to supplement the budget of publications that have achieved much with fewer resources. Each prize-winning publication is a small to mid-sized journal with a budget of $500,000 or less.

The five winners of the prize were divided into print or digital categories and granted varying amounts of funding based on their size and budget. The grants totaled $100,000 altogether, some of which is to be given outright, with the remainder given over a period of two years.

Here are the winners:

Print

ZYZZYVA ($150,000 to $500,000 budget), prize: $60,000

Bennington Review (under $150,000 budget), prize: $30,000

American Chordata (under $50,000 budget), prize: $15,000

Digital

Apogee Journal (under $500,000 budget), prize: $19,500

Electric Literature (under $500,000 budget), prize: $19,500

