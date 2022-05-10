Riot Headline The Most Popular In-Demand Books in US Libraries: January-March 2022
The Winners of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize Have Been Announced

First awarded in 1917, the Pulitzer Prize recognizes excellence in journalism, literature, and musical composition. The categories include Public Service, Breaking News Reporting, Feature Writing, Audio Reporting, and more. You can watch this year’s ceremony on YouTube.

Here are the winners for the book categories:

Fiction: The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family by Joshua Cohen

History: Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America by Nicole Eustace

Biography: Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South by Winfred Rembert and Erin I. Kelly

Poetry: frank: sonnets by Diane Seuss

General Nonfiction: Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City by Andrea Elliott

