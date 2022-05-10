The Winners of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize Have Been Announced

Here are the winners for the book categories:

Fiction: The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family by Joshua Cohen

History: Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America by Nicole Eustace

Biography: Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South by Winfred Rembert and Erin I. Kelly

Poetry: frank: sonnets by Diane Seuss

General Nonfiction: Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City by Andrea Elliott