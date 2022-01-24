Here are the Comics Nominees for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

GLAAD is an organization that monitors media portrayal of LGBTQ people, calling out defamation and uplifting “fair, accurate and inclusive representation.” Each year, they hold the GLAAD Media Awards to recognize media that includes this kind of representation. While they’re most well known for their work with TV and movies, they also have awards for comics and graphic novels.

Here are the 2022 nominees for comics and original graphic novels.

Outstanding Comic Book Nominees

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology Nominees

There are also some TV shows and movies nominated that are inspired by books or authors, including Dickinson, The Fear Street Trilogy, Station Eleven, The Baby-Sitters Club, and Love, Victor.

They also nominated All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson under Special Recognition for a filmed reading and performance.

Check out the nominees in all categories at GLAAD.

