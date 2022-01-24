Here are the Comics Nominees for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards
GLAAD is an organization that monitors media portrayal of LGBTQ people, calling out defamation and uplifting “fair, accurate and inclusive representation.” Each year, they hold the GLAAD Media Awards to recognize media that includes this kind of representation. While they’re most well known for their work with TV and movies, they also have awards for comics and graphic novels.
Here are the 2022 nominees for comics and original graphic novels.
Outstanding Comic Book Nominees
- Aquaman: The Becoming by Brandon Thomas, Diego Olortegui, Skylar Patridge, Scott Koblish, Wade Von Grawbadger, Adriano Lucas, Alex Guimarães, Andworld Design (DC Comics)
- Barbalien: Red Planet by Tate Brombal, Jeff Lemire, Gabriel Hernández Walta, Jordie Bellaire, Aditya Bidikar (Dark Horse Comics)
- Crush & Lobo by Mariko Tamaki, Amancay Nahuelpan, Tamra Bonvillain, Nick Filardi, Ariana Maher (DC Comics)
- The Dreaming: Waking Hours by G. Willow Wilson, Javier Rodriguez, Nick Robles, M.K. Perker, Matheus Lopes, Chris Sotomayor, Simon Bowland (DC Comics)
- Guardians of the Galaxy by Al Ewing, Juann Cabal, Juan Frigeri, Federico Blee, Cory Petit (Marvel Comics)
- Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour by Tee Franklin, Max Sarin, Erich Owen, Marissa Louise, Taylor Esposito (DC Comics)
- Killer Queens by David M. Booher, Claudia Balboni, Harry Saxon, Lucas Gattoni (Dark Horse Comics)
- Star Wars: Doctor Aphra by Alyssa Wong, Minkyu Jung, Ray-Anthony Height, Federico Sabbatini, Victor Olazaba, Rachelle Rosenberg, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)
- Superman: Son of Kal-El by Tom Taylor, John Timms, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Steve Pugh, Clayton Henry, Gabe Eltaeb, Hi-Fi, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Steve Buccellato, Dave Sharpe (DC Comics)
- Wynd by James Tynion IV, Michael Dialynas, Andworld Design (BOOM! Studios)
Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology Nominees
- Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms by Crystal Frasier, Val Wise, Oscar O. Jupiter (Oni Press)
- DC Pride [anthology] (DC Comics)
- Eighty Days by A.C. Esguerra (Archaia/BOOM! Studios)
- The Girl from the Sea by Molly Ostertag, Maarta Laiho (Graphix/Scholastic)
- Girl Haven by Lilah Sturges, Meaghan Carter, Joamette Gil (Oni Press)
- I Am Not Starfire by Mariko Tamaki, Yoshi Yoshitani, Aditya Bidikar (DC Comics)
- Marvel’s Voices: Pride [anthology] (Marvel Comics)
- Renegade Rule by Ben Kahn, Rachel Silverstein, Sam Beck, Jim Campbell (Dark Horse Comics)
- The Secret to Superhuman Strength by Alison Bechdel, Holly Rae Taylor (Mariner Books/HMH)
- Shadow Life by Hiromi Goto, Ann Xu (First Second/Macmillan)
There are also some TV shows and movies nominated that are inspired by books or authors, including Dickinson, The Fear Street Trilogy, Station Eleven, The Baby-Sitters Club, and Love, Victor.
They also nominated All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson under Special Recognition for a filmed reading and performance.
Check out the nominees in all categories at GLAAD.
