The 2022 Edgar Allan Poe Mystery Award Winners
Looking for a great mystery? This year’s slate of Edgar Allan Poe winners, given by the Mystery Writers of America, was just announced and it has something for every kind of reader. Take a peek:
BEST NOVEL
Five Decembers by James Kestrel
BEST FIRST NOVEL BY AN AMERICAN AUTHOR
Deer Season by Erin Flanagan
BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL
Bobby March Will Live Forever by Alan Parks
BEST FACT CRIME
Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York by Elon Green
BEST CRITICAL/BIOGRAPHICAL
The Twelve Lives of Alfred Hitchcock: An Anatomy of the Master of Suspense by Edward White
BEST SHORT STORY
“The Road to Hana,” Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine by R.T. Lawton
BEST JUVENILE
Concealed by Christina Diaz Gonzalez
BEST YOUNG ADULT
Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley
THE SIMON & SCHUSTER MARY HIGGINS CLARK AWARD
Clark and Division by Naomi Hirahara
THE G.P. PUTNAM’S SONS SUE GRAFTON MEMORIAL AWARD
Runner by Tracy Clark
The full roster of winners is available here. Want to watch the awards ceremony? You can pop over to the Mystery Writers of America YouTube channel for the celebration.
Also In This Story Stream
- You Don’t Solve Book Bans by Banning More Books: Book Censorship News, April 29, 2022
- London Catholic School Teachers Strike Over Cancelled LGBTQ Book Talk
- Six Countries Represented in 2022 Women’s Prize Shortlist
- Texas Residents Sue Library Board for Banning Books in Closed Meetings
- 4x More Male Characters Than Female Characters in Literature, AI Study Finds
- Demon Slayer Trailer Teases New Season
- LeVar Burton to Host National Spelling Bee
- The Guggenheim Museum Welcomes Its First Poet-In-Residence
- We Need Diverse Books Grants Educators $70,000 to Fight Book Bans