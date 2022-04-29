The 2022 Edgar Allan Poe Mystery Award Winners

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Looking for a great mystery? This year’s slate of Edgar Allan Poe winners, given by the Mystery Writers of America, was just announced and it has something for every kind of reader. Take a peek:

BEST NOVEL

Five Decembers by James Kestrel

BEST FIRST NOVEL BY AN AMERICAN AUTHOR

Deer Season by Erin Flanagan

BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL

Bobby March Will Live Forever by Alan Parks

BEST FACT CRIME

Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York by Elon Green

BEST CRITICAL/BIOGRAPHICAL

The Twelve Lives of Alfred Hitchcock: An Anatomy of the Master of Suspense by Edward White

BEST SHORT STORY

“The Road to Hana,” Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine by R.T. Lawton

BEST JUVENILE

Concealed by Christina Diaz Gonzalez

BEST YOUNG ADULT

Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley

THE SIMON & SCHUSTER MARY HIGGINS CLARK AWARD

Clark and Division by Naomi Hirahara

THE G.P. PUTNAM’S SONS SUE GRAFTON MEMORIAL AWARD

Runner by Tracy Clark

The full roster of winners is available here. Want to watch the awards ceremony? You can pop over to the Mystery Writers of America YouTube channel for the celebration.