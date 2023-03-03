This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Did you read a celebrity memoir last year? Despite flagging sales of tell-all — or even tell-some — books by celebrities, there were still so many released last year that the chances are pretty good that you read one of them. Last year’s big celebrity releases included I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jeanette McCurdy, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir by Matthew Perry, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story by Bono, and posthumous memoirs from Paul Newman and Alan Rickman. With such huge releases, some of the quieter memoirs released by celebrities last year were overshadowed. That’s why we’re letting you know about ten 2022 celebrity memoirs you might have missed!

It would be interesting to know what estimated percentage of celebrities have written (or had ghostwritten) a memoir. People love reading about their favorite celebrities, trying to learn as much as they can about them. Although the use of social media has given us a glimpse into their lives that we never used to have, it’s still fun to hear them talk about their lives, their hopes and dreams, and the events, good and bad, that have made them famous. In this list, you’ll find stories from people who were part of some of the biggest television shows, movies, and bands in the world, former child stars, Oscar winners, Emmy winners, and an actor gone too soon. So sit back and get ready to dish.

Playing Under the Piano: From Downton to Darkest Peru by Hugh Bonneville Bonneville has one of those faces you know you’ve seen somewhere, even before his turn as Robert Crawley on Downton Abbey catapulted him to blistering hot stardom. His other notable roles include Notting Hill and the Paddington films, and he has lots of great anecdotes about working with some of the biggest stars of our times.

The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl by Melanie Chisholm Over two decades ago, you couldn’t escape the single “Wannabe” by The Spice Girls. Seemingly overnight, the members of the band became five of the most famous people in the world for a while. Chisholm is very open about the highs and lows that come with megastardom, and where she is in her life now.

Dying of Politeness: A Memoir by Geena Davis Davis, a two-time Academy Award winner (and member of Mensa), has starred in some of Hollywood’s most famous films, such as Beetlejuice, The Accidental Tourist, Thelma and Louise, and my favorite so-bad-it’s-good movie The Long Kiss Goodnight. But even as a megastar, Davis had to contend with the sexism in the industry. This is her story of learning how she found her voice, one role at a time.

Managing Expectations: A Memoir in Essays by Minnie Driver Driver is a wonderful actor and singer, probably most famous for Circle of Friends and her Academy Award–nominated role in Good Will Hunting. This is her story on fame, giving up fame (to sell jeans in Uruguay!), how her son changed her life, the loss of her mother, and more.

Out of the Corner: A Memoir by Jennifer Grey You probably can’t think of the mega-hit film Dirty Dancing without its most famous line: “Nobody puts Baby in the corner.” Grey was Baby, an actress born to Hollywood royalty, who starred in some of the biggest films of the 1980s. This is her story of her career highs and lows, her regrets about having plastic surgery, her romantic life, and her recent win on season 11 of Dancing with the Stars.

Walking in My Joy: In These Streets by Jenifer Lewis In her follow up to The Mother of Black Hollywood, Lewis, most recently known for her role on black-ish, shares more humorous and heartfelt essays about her life and adventures. She discusses her search for joy in her travels all over the globe, the time she fainted at the Obamas’ Christmas party, how she helped take down a conman, and that time she was chased by a buffalo.

We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story by Simu Liu Liu is the star of Marvel’s first Asian superhero film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Kim’s Convenience. He talks about moving from China to Canada as a young child, his battles with racism and cultural stereotypes, his life as an accountant, and how he ended up on the path to stardom.

Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me by Ralph Macchio For the first time, Macchio opens up about the legendary film that launched him into movie stardom: The Karate Kid. He discusses making the film, how its success changed his life, the highs and lows of his career, and how our never-ending need for nostalgia led to the creation of the new hit show Cobra Kai.

You Should Sit Down for This: A Memoir about Life, Wine, and Cookies by Tamera Mowry-Housley As one half of the twin stars of the hit ABC sitcom Sister, Sister, Mowry-Housley got a taste of childhood fame. The transition into adulthood after that fame wasn’t as easy. Mowry-Housley openly discusses her career path, which led to a talk show, The Real, as well as her personal life and loves.

Scenes from My Life: A Memoir by Michael K. Williams and Jon Sternfeld And this is the posthumously published memoir by Williams, who had almost finished it at the time of his tragic death in 2021. Most famous for his role as Omar on The Wire, Williams was considered one of the greatest actors of his generation. In this book, he discussed his tough early years, fighting addiction while working as a dancer, the bar fight that left his face scarred, and how he broke into Hollywood’s hearts and minds forever.

