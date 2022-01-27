Here are the 5 Canada Reads Contenders and their Champions

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The 15 books longlisted for Canada Reads have been narrowed down to 5 contenders, each backed by a champion to defend them. The debates will start March 28-31, and every week, they will debate to decide one book to vote off. The last book standing will be the winner.

The contenders are:

#CanadaReads 2022 is here! Meet this year's panellists and the books they will champion! https://t.co/pNv43I6IAl — CBC Books (@cbcbooks) January 26, 2022

The debates will be hosted by comedian Ali Hassan and will be aired on CBC radio and television channels.

For more information on the books and the panelists, check out the CBC website.

