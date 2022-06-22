The 2022 Boston Globe–Horn Book Award winners were announced today.

The awards began in 1967 and are a result of a partnership between The Horn Book, Inc. and the Boston Globe. The winners of the awards, which “celebrate excellence in children’s and young adult literature,” are all U.S. editions of books that were published between June 2021 and May 2022. They were chosen by a panel of three judges.

The winners and honor books for the three categories are as follows: