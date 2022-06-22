2022 Boston Globe–Horn Book Award Winners
The 2022 Boston Globe–Horn Book Award winners were announced today.
The awards began in 1967 and are a result of a partnership between The Horn Book, Inc. and the Boston Globe. The winners of the awards, which “celebrate excellence in children’s and young adult literature,” are all U.S. editions of books that were published between June 2021 and May 2022. They were chosen by a panel of three judges.
The winners and honor books for the three categories are as follows:
PICTURE BOOK AWARD WINNER
Ain’t Burned All the Bright by Jason Reynolds; illustrated by Jason Griffin (Caitlyn Dlouhy Books/Atheneum Books for Young Readers/Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing)
FICTION AND POETRY AWARD WINNER
All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir (Razorbill/Penguin Random House)
NONFICTION AWARD WINNER
Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre by Brandy Colbert (Balzer + Bray/HarperCollins Publishers)
PICTURE BOOK HONOR BOOKS
Moon Pops by Heena Baek, translated by Jieun Kiaer (Owlkids Books)
War by José Jorge Letria, illustrated by André Letria, translated by Elisa Amado (Aldana Libros/Greystone Kids)
FICTION AND POETRY HONOR BOOKS
Rez Dogs by Joseph Bruchac (Dial Books for Young Readers/Penguin Random House)
Borders by Thomas King, illustrated by Natasha Donovan (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
NONFICTION HONOR BOOKS
The Waiting Place: When Home Is Lost and a New One Not Yet Found by Dina Nayeri, photographs by Anna Bosch Miralpeix (Candlewick Press)
Your Legacy: A Bold Reclaiming of Our Enslaved History by Schele Williams, illustrated by Tonya Engel (Abrams Books for Young Readers)
A video of Elissa Gershowitz, Horn Book’s acting editor-in chief, presenting each book with a Boston Globe–Horn Book Award can be viewed below:
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
