What 2022 Book Adaptation Should You Get Excited About Watching?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This is going to be our year, everyone! And by that I mean it’s going to be our year to fire up Netflix, Disney+, and whatever other streaming services to watch more TV and movies. Maybe we’ll even head to the theaters. There are a lot of highly anticipated book-to-film adaptations coming out in 2022 that are total must-sees. In fact, there are so many adaptations on deck for 2022 that it might seem impossible to keep track of everything we can expect to see this year.

This quiz is here to help you wade your way through all the upcoming movies and television shows so that you can pinpoint the one that’s going to be the most exciting for you. Sure, maybe you’ll get around to watching all of them. But it’s nice to target one to get the most excited about. So pull up a chair, take this quiz, and find out what movie/tv adaptation you should get excited about watching in 2022. And if you haven’t read the book for these adaptations yet, this doubles as a list of books you can read right now so that you’ll be even more amped about these movies.

Happy quiz taking, movie watching, and book reading!

Here are the results you can get. Odds are you’ll be excited about more than one, but one of them is absolutely perfect for you:

Bullet Train — Upcoming film based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka. It’s scheduled to be released on April 8, 2022.

The School for Good and Evil — Upcoming film based on the series by Soman Chainani. It’s set to be released on Netflx in 2022.

Ms. Marvel — Upcoming television miniseries based on the Marvel Comics character Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. Find it on Disney+ in 2022.

The Sandman — Upcoming Netflix television series based on the comic series written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics.

Where the Crawdads Sing — Upcoming film based on the novel of the same name by Delia Owens. You can see it in theaters on June 24, 2022.

Kindred — This upcoming FX series, based on the novel by Octavia Butler, is still in pre-production. So it might be late 2022 or early 2023 before we see this one.

