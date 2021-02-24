Released in January 2021, this book follows our heroine Rue, who’s gone through some revelations. When her mother dies, life for her and her younger sister changes forever. Rue’s taken from her neighborhood by the father she never knew, forced to leave her little sister behind, and taken away to Ghizon, a hidden island of magic wielders.

Rue is the only half-god, half-human there, where leaders protect their magical powers at all costs and thrive on human suffering. Miserable and desperate to see her sister on the anniversary of their mother’s death, Rue breaks Ghizon’s sacred “Do Not Leave Law” and returns to Houston. There, she discovers that Black kids are being forced into crime and violence. Even worse, her sister Tasha is in danger of falling into the very same forces that in the end claimed their mother’s life.

There is also evidence mounting that the evil plaguing East Row is the same one that lurks in Ghizon, an evil that will stop at nothing until it has stolen everything from everyone.

The novel promises action and a reality check, as Rue must embrace her true identity and wield the full magnitude of her ancestors’ power to save her neighborhood before tough forces burn it all down.

I had a chance to read this novel and author J Elle mixes in action, suspense and even romance into a novel sure to be an unforgettable hit of 2021.