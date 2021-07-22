2021 World Fantasy Awards Finalists Announced
The finalists for the World Fantasy Awards have been announced. The finalists for novel and novella are:
Novel
Piranesi by Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury)
Trouble the Saints by Alaya Dawn Johnson (Tor Books)
The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones (Saga Press/Titan UK)
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey US/Jo Fletcher Books UK)
The Midnight Bargain by C. L. Polk (Erewhon Books US/Orbit UK)
Novella
Ring Shout, or Hunting Ku Kluxes in the End Times by P. Djèlí Clark (Tordotcom)
“Stepsister” by Leah Cypess (The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction,May/June 2020)
Flyaway by Kathleen Jennings (Tordotcom)
The Four Profound Weaves by R. B. Lemberg (Tachyon Publications)
Riot Baby by Tochi Onyebuchi (Tordotcom)
Tor.com has the full list of finalists, including the Short Fiction, Anthology, Collection, Artist, Special Award – Professional, and Special Award – Non-Professional categories.
The winners will be announced at the World Fantasy Convention in Montréal, Canada, November 4-7.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
