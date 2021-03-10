2021 Women’s Prize for Fiction Longlist Announced
Celebrating excellence, originality, and accessibility in writing by women in English from across the world, the Women’s Prize for Fiction has announced its 2021 longlist. The longlist encompasses a wide range of genres, themes, and settings—from London to Hong Kong, Barbados to Brooklyn, among others—and features both established authors like Yaa Gyasi and Ali Smith and newcomers alike. The shortlist will be announced on April 28th and the winner will be announced on July 7th.
Chair of the judges and award-winning novelist of Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo commented on the list, writing: “We read so many brilliant novels for this year’s prize and had an energetic judging session where we discussed our passions, opinions and preferences. Sadly, we had to let some very deserving books go but we’re confident that we have chosen sixteen standout novels that represent a truly wide and varied range of fiction by women that reflects multiple perspectives, narrative styles and preoccupations. These novels fascinated, moved, inspired and challenged us and we’re excited at announcing their inclusion on the Women’s Prize longlist.”
The 2021 judging panel includes chair Bernardine Evaristo; podcaster, author and journalist, Elizabeth Day; TV and radio presenter, journalist and writer, Vick Hope; print columnist and writer, Nesrine Malik; and news presenter and broadcaster, Sarah-Jane Mee. In a video posted on Twitter, the judging panel talk briefly about each of the books on the longlist and why they were chosen.
2021 Women’s Prize for Fiction Longlist
Because of You by Dawn French
Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi
Consent by Annabel Lyon
Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters
Exciting Times by Naoise Dolan
How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House by Cherie Jones
Luster by Raven Leilani
No One is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood
Nothing But Blue Sky by Kathleen MacMahon
Piranesi by Susanna Clarke
Small Pleasures by Clare Chambers
Summer by Ali Smith
The Golden Rule by Amanda Craig
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi
Unsettled Ground by Claire Fuller
