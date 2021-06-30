10 of the Best Picture Books of 2021 So Far

This is a great book for introducing kids to anxiety and worry, and how to understand them before you can really name them. Hussain is one of the winners of The Great British Baking Show and went on to become her own food show star writing Time to Eat: Delicious Meals for Busy lives and Nadiya’s Kitchen among other cookbooks. She has also written a young adult novel called The Secret Lives of the Amir Sisters (book 1 of a series). As for My Monster and Me, I hope this won’t be her last children’s title. If you like this, you might want to check out her memoir Finding My Voice, which is also being published in 2021.