Here are the 2021 Hugo Award Winners
Each year since 1953, the Hugo Awards have recognized the best works of fantasy and science fiction released the year before. Winners of the 2021 awards were announced at a ceremony that took place during DisCon III, the 79th World Science Fiction Convention, at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC, and online. The awards were presented by Andrea Hairston and Sheree Renée Thomas.
The award for best novel was granted to Network Effect by Martha Wells, the fifth book in The Murderbot Diaries series. Wells and The Murderbot Diaries have won this award in previous years, and the books are a favourite here at Book Riot. The Murderbot Diaries also won this year’s award for best series, with Network Effect being the first full-length standalone novel in the series. Other highlights include The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo winning for best novella and Two Truths and a Lie by Sarah Pinsker winning for best novelette.
There was also a one-off category this year: best video game, won by Hades, for literary achievement.
Although this is not a permanent award, the Hugo Study Committee is considering Best Game or Interactive Experience as a potential fixed category.
Without any further ado, let’s check the complete list of the 2021 Hugo Award winners!
The 2021 Hugo Award Winners
Best Novel
Network Effect, Martha Wells
Best Novella
The Empress of Salt and Fortune, Nghi Vo
Best Novelette
Two Truths and a Lie, Sarah Pinsker
Best Short Story
“Metal Like Blood in the Dark”, T. Kingfisher (Uncanny Magazine, September/October 2020)
Best Series
The Murderbot Diaries, Martha Wells
BEST RELATED WORK
Beowulf: A New Translation, Maria Dahvana Headley
Best Graphic Story
Parable of the Sower: A Graphic Novel Adaptation, written by Octavia Butler, adapted by Damian Duffy, illustrated by John Jennings
BEST DRAMATIC PRESENTATION, LONG FORM
The Old Guard, written by Greg Rucka, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood
BEST DRAMATIC PRESENTATION, SHORT FORM
The Good Place: Whenever You’re Ready, written and directed by Michael Schur
BEST EDITOR, SHORT FORM
Ellen Datlow
BEST EDITOR, LONG FORM
Diana M. Pho
BEST PROFESSIONAL ARTIST
Rovina Cai
BEST SEMIPROZINE
FIYAH Magazine of Black Speculative Fiction, publisher Troy L. Wiggins, executive editor DaVaun Sanders, managing editor Eboni Dunbar, poetry editor Brandon O’Brien, reviews and social media Brent Lambert, art director L. D. Lewis, and the FIYAH Team.
BEST FANZINE
nerds of a feather, flock together, ed. Adri Joy, Joe Sherry, The G, and Vance Kotrla
BEST FANCAST
The Coode Street Podcast, presented by Jonathan Strahan and Gary K. Wolfe, Jonathan Strahan, producer
BEST FAN WRITER
Elsa Sjunneson
BEST FAN ARTIST
Sara Felix
BEST VIDEO GAME
Hades (Publisher and Developer: Supergiant Games)
Did you know that anyone who has a membership with the World Science Fiction Society can vote on these awards? Here’s why you should join and vote for the Hugo Awards, and make sure to check out the full list of this year’s Hugo finalists.