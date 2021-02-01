Nancy Johnson’s debut novel centers on Ruth Tuttle, a Black engineer in Chicago who has been wrestling with the idea of starting a family while coping with conflicting feelings about the child she gave up for adoption as a teenager. Determined to reconnect with her son, she returns to the small town she left, where she strikes up a friendship with Midnight, a young white boy also looking for connection. Set in 2008, shortly after Barack Obama’s inauguration, this stunning book captures the realities of racism in America with a thoughtfulness and precision that will continue resonating long after the final page.