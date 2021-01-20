This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

In my opinion, cozy mysteries are the ultimate comfort read. There’s something so satisfying about solving the crime right alongside the sleuth. Plus, because cozies don’t contain any graphic or gory details, they’re a great choice for when you just want an enjoyable whodunit.

These 15 compelling cozy mysteries are all set to be published during the first half of 2021. With plenty of series debuts and continuations of old favorites to choose from here, you’re sure to find a book you’ll enjoy digging into this year.

The Broken Spine (Beloved Bookroom #1) by Dorothy St. James (January 19, 2021) When librarian Trudel Beckett’s place of employment decides to get rid of their books and become a “technological center,” she makes it her mission to save as many books as she can. Soon, she sets up a secret library in the basement for her patrons to enjoy. But when a town councilman responsible for getting rid of the library is murdered, Trudel must find the culprit to clear her name.

A Tourist’s Guide to Murder (Mystery Bookshop #6) by V.M. Burns (January 26, 2021) Bookshop owner Sam Washington can’t wait to join her retirement village friends on the Peabody Mystery Lovers Tour across England. What better way to celebrate her publishing deal as a debut mystery author? But when two tour members die under unusual circumstances, Sam uses her sleuthing skills to uncover the murderer before they strike again.

One Poison Pie (Kitchen Witch #1) by Lynn Cahoon (January 26, 2021) Mia Malone comes from a long line of kitchen witches who call Magic Springs, Idaho—where witches and warlocks can live openly—home. After her boyfriend suddenly dumps her, Mia returns to her hometown hoping for a fresh start running a dinner delivery business. But when her first client is found dead under the dining room table, Mia must call on her family’s help to bring the murderer to justice.

Farm to Trouble (Farm to Table #1) by Amanda Flower (February 23, 2021) Weary of city life, Shiloh Bellamy returns to her Michigan hometown to help save the family farm. But just after she signs a contract that could mean big things for Bellamy Farms, their investor is found dead. With her family as the prime suspect, Shiloh must catch the real killer before they lose the farm for good.

A Game of Cones (Ice Cream Parlor #2) by Abby Collette (March 2, 2021) Bronwyn “Win” Crewse is happy to be back at home running her family’s creamery. But when a city developer brings plans to open a mall in Chagrin Falls, he and Win butt heads. Soon, the city developer is found murdered—and Win’s friend is the prime suspect. If she wants to save her friend from conviction, she’ll have to solve the crime herself.

The Windsor Knot (Queen Elizabeth II Mystery #1) by SJ Bennett (March 9, 2021) The year is 2016, and Queen Elizabeth is preparing to celebrate her 90th birthday. But when a party guest is found dead in a supposed suicide, the Queen knows it can’t just be an open-and-shut case. To restore safety to Windsor Castle, the Queen uses her wits and eye for detail to unravel the mystery in secret.

Fatal Fried Rice (Noodle Shop #7) by Vivien Chien (March 9, 2021) Lana Lee is finally getting the hang of running her family’s Chinese restaurant, Ho-Lee Noodle Shop. To boost her cooking skills, she starts attending culinary school in Cleveland’s Asia Village. But when her instructor is murdered after class, Lana is on the case—whether her boyfriend, Detective Adam Trudeau, wants her to be or not.

Fresh Brewed Murder (Ground Rules #1) by Emmeline Duncan (March 30, 2021) Sage Caplin cannot be more thrilled to start a coffee cart business in Portland with her friend Haley. But when a dead man is found with his throat slashed in their cart, excitement quickly turns to fear. Sage finds herself entangled in a whodunnit where the suspects range from disgruntled vendors to others who may have motives for framing Sage and Haley.

Phantoms and Felonies (Haunted Mansion #2) by Lucy Ness (March 30, 2021) Women’s Club manager Avery Morgan is excited to welcome a theater troupe to perform at their venue. The opportunity seems perfect for finding new members…until the lead performer’s corpse is found backstage. Luckily, Avery has a fellow sleuth on her side—the ghost Clemmie Bow, who was once a speakeasy singer during the Roaring Twenties. Together, they must solve who out of the performer’s many enemies wanted him dead enough to murder him themselves.

Deadly Editions (Scottish Bookshop #6) by Paige Shelton (April 6, 2021) Bookseller Delaney Nichols is no stranger to mysterious cases. When a stranger invites her to a treasure hunt hosted by a socialite rumored to have murdered her boyfriend years ago, she is hesitant yet intrigued. But when a man is murdered and the socialite kidnapped soon after the treasure hunt begins, Delaney must bring the killer to justice before she becomes the next victim.

Arsenic and Adobo (Tita Rosie’s Kitchen #1) by Mia P. Manansala (May 4, 2021) After a devastating break-up, Lila Macapagal moves in with her family to help out at her Tita Rose’s restaurant. But soon after her arrival, a food critic—who just so happens to be Lila’s ex-boyfriend—is murdered. When she soon becomes the prime suspect, Lila must rely on the support of her aunties and her dachshund Longanisa to clear her name.

Mystery at the Masquerade (Secrets and Scrabble #3) by Josh Lanyon (May 7, 2021) Bookshop owner and Scrabble enthusiast Ellery Page feels like he finally belongs in Pirate’s Cove, Rhode Island, when he is invited to the annual masquerade. Plus, what better distraction from thinking about his recent ex-boyfriend? But when socialite Marguerite Bloodworth-Ainsley’s second husband is murdered during the masquerade ghost hunt, Ellery must once again put on his amateur sleuthing hat.

Deadly Ever After (Lighthouse Library #8) by Eva Gates (May 11, 2021) Librarian Lucy Richardson is eager to announce her recent engagement. And when her friends throw her a celebration party at Coquina Beach, everything seems to be falling into place. But when her ex shows up in town and a body is found at Jake’s Seafood Bar, Lucy must juggle personal drama and local intrigue to solve the crime and steer her engagement away from stormy waters.

The Cannonball Tree Mystery (Crown Colony #4) by Ovidia Yu (June 3, 2021) Everyone in Su Lin’s village knows to stay away from the cannonball tree. But when she discovers the body of her relative Mimi nearby, the tree becomes an even more ominous location. Because Mimi was known to be cruel to Su Lin, she becomes a suspect. And when others die under mysterious circumstances, Su Lin must find the true culprit to save her village and her reputation.

Ruby Red Herring (Avery Ayers Antique #1) by Tracy Gardner (June 8, 2021) Avery Ames returns home to run the family antique shop after her parents’ untimely deaths. But when the store is connected to a rare and missing ruby, Avery suspects that her parents were the victims of foul play. After another sudden death occurs and Avery begins to receive threatening notes, she teams up with security guard Art Smith to solve the crime before she becomes the next victim.

