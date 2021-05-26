The novel may feel like the usual romcom, but it really is a cozy mystery. Lila Macapagal returns home following a horrible breakup after her fiancé Sam cheated on her. She is now tasked with managing her Tita Rosie’s struggling restaurant, but a former boyfriend named Derek enters the scene. However, Derek is intent on destroying the restaurant’s reputation by becoming a food critic and picking holes in the dishes it serves.

When Derek tries a dish that Lila herself offers him, he dies, and the Macapagals are blamed for it. Afraid of going to jail, Lila conducts her own investigation into what really happened.

Arsenic and Adobo is a refreshing mix of romance and mystery. Readers will get a glimpse of the family-centered Filipino culture. The audiobook, which is narrated by Danice Cabanela, is a must-listen.