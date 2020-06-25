Book Fetish: Volume 411
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 411, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Around the Way Girl T-shirt: Check out this awesome T-shirt from the shop Blk & Bksh! This design comes on all sorts of apparel and accessories!
Commit to Lit Face Mask: Stay safe, stay bookish with these amazing literary face masks from StoriArts, maker of amazing literary gear!
Slanted Spines T-shirt: Are we books, or are we human?
Black Lives Matter Bookish Sticker: Preorder this bookish sticker, and all proceeds go directly to BLM organizations!
I Love Books T-shirt: This is a cute T-shirt that is simple and stylish in its messaging!