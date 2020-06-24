Cover Reveal: LONG WAY DOWN: The Graphic Novel By Jason Reynolds

Don’t miss the graphic novel adaptation of an unforgettable, award-winning YA book about gun violence. Take a look at the cover and a selection of interior pages for Long Way Down: The Graphic Novel by Jason Reynolds with art by Danica Novgorodoff, out October 2020. And check out the synopsis below:

Will’s older brother, Shawn, has been shot.

Dead.

Will feels a sadness so great, he can’t explain it. But in his neighborhood there are THE RULES:

Category ID: 1074

Category ID: 468

What’s Up in YA? Newsletter Sign up for What's Up In YA? to receive all things young adult literature. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

No. 1: Crying.

Don’t.

No matter what.

No. 2: Snitching

Don’t.

No matter what.

No. 3: Revenge

Do.

No matter what.

But bullets miss. You can get the wrong guy. And there’s always someone else who knows to follow the rules. . .