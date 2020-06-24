Cover Reveal: LONG WAY DOWN: The Graphic Novel By Jason Reynolds

Don’t miss the graphic novel adaptation of an unforgettable, award-winning YA book about gun violence. Take a look at the cover and a selection of interior pages for Long Way Down: The Graphic Novel by Jason Reynolds with art by Danica Novgorodoff, out October 2020. And check out the synopsis below:

Will’s older brother, Shawn, has been shot.

Dead.

Will feels a sadness so great, he can’t explain it. But in his neighborhood there are THE RULES:

No. 1: Crying.

Don’t.

No matter what.

No. 2: Snitching

Don’t.

No matter what.

No. 3: Revenge

Do.

No matter what.

But bullets miss. You can get the wrong guy. And there’s always someone else who knows to follow the rules. . .

