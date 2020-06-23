Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 23, 2020
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Binti by Nnedi Okorafor for $0.99
Witchmark by C.L. Polk for $2.99
Sister Outsider: Essays and Speeches by Audre Lorde for $2.99
X: A Novel by Ilyasah Shabazz and Kekla Magoon for $0.99
Karamo by Karamo Brown for $1.99
My Real Children by Jo Walton for $2.99
City of Thieves by David Benioff for $1.99
The 57 Bus by Dashka Slater for $2.99
Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America by R. Eric Thomas for $2.99
The Book of Lost Saints by Daniel José Older for $2.99
Night Theater by Vikram Paralkar for $1.99
The Impossible Girl by Lydia Kang for $0.99
Let's Talk About Love by Claire Kann for $2.99
My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $3.99
Factfulness by Hans Rosling for $2.99
Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison for $2.99
Naturally Tan by Tan France for $2.99
Thorn by Intisar Khanani for $2.99
The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls by Anissa Gray for $1.99
Burial Rites by Hannah Kent for $4.99
Who Thought This Was a Good Idea? by Alyssa Mastromonaco for $2.99
Edinburgh by Alexander Chee for $2.99
The Only Girl in the World by Maude Julien for $2.99
The A.I. Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole for $2.99
All Out by Saundra Mitchell for $1.99
The Lesson by Cadwell Turner for $0.99
Blanca y Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore for $2.99
Gilead by Marilynne Robinson for $3.99
Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil by Lezley McSpaddena for $0.99
How the Light Gets In by Louise Penny for $2.99
Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes for $2.99
Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey for $2.99
Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark for $3.99
When the Moon Was Ours by Anna-Marie McLemore for $2.99
High School by Tegan and Sara Quin for $3.99
The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall for $4.99
Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson for $2.99
This Book is Anti-Racist by Tiffany Jewell and Aurelia Durand for $2.99
This Is Kind of an Epic Love Story by Kacen Callender for $1.99
Black is the Body by Emily Bernard for $4.99
And Sometimes I Wonder About You by Walter Mosely for $4.99
The Beautiful Struggle by Ta-Nahesi Coates for $4.99
Once Ghosted, Twice Shy by Alyssa Cole for $2.99
Roots by Alex Haley for $4.99
I'm Judging You by Luvvie Ajayi by $2.99
Who Fears Death by Nnedi Okorafor for $4.99
Dread Nation by Justina Ireland for $2.99
Don't Call Us Dead by Danez Smith for $2.99
Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $1.99
Born a Crime by Trevor Noah for $4.99
Well-Read Black Girl by Glory Edim for $5.99
One Good Earl Deserves a Lover by Sarah MacLean for $3.99
The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99
The Sellout by Paul Beatty for $3.99
The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch for $3.99
The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $2.99