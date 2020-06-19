Fuel Your Wanderlust with Travel-Themed Books by Black Authors: Critical Linking, June 19, 2020

Critical Linking is a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web.

“Hopping on a plane or jumping in the car aren’t the only ways to go on an adventure. Books have a way of transporting us to new places, and the following list of novels is no exception.

We’ve rounded up 20 travel-themed books by Black authors that will satisfy your thirst for adventure and possibly even inspire your next trip. Each book offers a rich narrative with fascinating characters and captivating settings around the world. Read on.”

Most travel-themed books lists I see have little to no titles by Black authors (or authors of color, period). This is so fab!

“When Joe English was growing up in a town of about 1900 residents in upstate New York, he rarely saw himself represented in the books he read for school. This lack of LGBTQ+ literature not only seemed like a gaping hole in the curriculum, but also a missed opportunity to foster a safe, welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ students. So in 2018, he launched Hope in a Box, a nonprofit organization that ships boxes of books with a variety of LGBTQ+ themes to schools around the country.”

Educators, get on this book box. What a wonderful primer on LGBT lit!

“Not only can you add different books to your reading list, but when you’re home, you can create the coziest reading nook of all time or try a few recipes that fit the theme of what you’re reading to bring the experience full circle. Needless to say, it’s time to flip the script and try any of these 10 activities for readers. Make your days like those exciting page turners you love so much, and ensure you always have something exciting coming up in the next chapter.”

Love the idea of asking friends for a reading list, and can one ever have too many bookish mugs for tea?