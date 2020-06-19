Books About the Power of Protest: The List List #405
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Bossip: 10 Children’s Books By Burgeoning Black Authors To Add To Your Kiddies’ Libraries
at Brightly: Black Girl Magic: 33 Picture Books Featuring Black Female Protagonists
at Bustle: YA Books By Black British Authors To Add To Your Reading List Immediately
at BuzzFeed: 20 Books To Read If You Want To Get Into Black Sci-Fi And Fantasy
at Electric Lit: 9 Books about the World-Changing Power of Protest
at Epic Reads: 20 Books With Multiple Narrators to Add to Your TBRs
at Get Literary: 4 Supernatural Comedy Reads to Both Lift Your Spirits and Summon Others
at Off the Shelf: 10 Remarkable Novels About Overlooked Moments From the Past
at POPSUGAR: Read These 39 LGBTQ+ Books With Your Kids During Pride Month and Beyond
at Riveted Lit: 25 YA LGBTQIA+ Books You Need to Read ASAP
at SYFY Wire: 13 Great Independent Queer Genre Comics
at Tor.com: 5 Post-Apocalyptic and Dystopian Stories by African Authors