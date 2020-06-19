50 Black-Owned Independent Bookstores You Can Support Today
Independent bookstores are critical parts of any community. They serve as a community hub, a means of support for emerging authors, and a local source for education. As the Black Lives Matter protests in response to the murder of George Floyd march on, activists and allies alike are looking for ways to support Black businesses during these trying times. For book lovers, one such way is buying books from Black-owned bookstores. Here are 50 Black-owned independent bookstores you can donate, order, and shop at today.
Ashay By the Bay (Vallejo, CA)
Between the Lines Bookstore (Baton Rogue, LA) Facebook
Beyond Barcodes Bookstore (Kokomo, IN)
Black Stone Bookstore (Ypsilanti, MI)
Black World Books (email at info@blackworldbooks.org)
Book Boutique (Lithonia, GA) Facebook
Cafe Con Libros (Brooklyn, NY)
Carol’s Books (Sacramento, CA) Facebook
Cultured Books (St. Petersburg, FL)
Da Book Joint (Chicago, IL) Twitter
Dare Books (Longwood, FL)
Detroit Book City (Southfield, MI)
Enda’s Booktique (Duncanville, TX)
Eso Won Books (Los Angeles, CA)
EyeSeeMe (University City, MO)
For Keeps (Atlanta, GA)
Frugal Bookstore (Roxbury, MA)
Harambee Books & Artworks (Alexandria, VA)
Harriet’s Bookstore (Philadelphia, PA)
Lit.Bar (Bronx, NY)
Loyalty Bookstore (Washington, D.C.)
Lushena Bookstore (Chicago, IL)
Mahogany Books (Washington, D.C)
Marcus Books (Oakland, CA) Facebook
Medu Bookstore (Atlanta, GA)
MeJah Books & Crafts (Claymont, DE)
Mocha Books (Tulsa, OK)
I was set to log off for the day and this came across the timeline. Keep in mind that everyone grieves, processes and fights differently. Be gentle with one another. Check out resources from @rachel.cargle @bexlife @theconsciouskid …to name a few • • • • • • If you need reading recs check out this list (and repost) from @blackgirlthatreads “To be a Negro [Black] in this country, and to be relatively conscious is to be in rage almost all of the time.” -James Baldwin, 1962
NuBian Books (Morrow, GA) Facebook
Olive Tree Books-n-Voices (Springfield, MA) Facebook
Pyramid Art Books & Custom Framing (Little Rock, AR)
Revolution Books (New York, NY)
Riches in Reading (Chesapeake, VA) Facebook
Sankofa Video Books & Cafe (Washington, D.C.) Facebook
Semicolon Bookstore (Chicago, IL)
Happy Saturday, bookworms! The team has been in the store all day adding allll kinds of shelves and alllll kinds of books! Don’t y’all just love how beautifully the covers blend in with the art? 😍 Stay safe out there! We’re looking forward to seeing y’all soon! #SemicolonChi #ChicagoBookstores #shelfiesaturday📚
Smiley’s Bookstore (Carson, CA) Facebook
Smith & Hannon Bookstore (Cincinnati, OH)
Source Booksellers (Detroit, MI)
The African Bookshelf (Cleveland, OH)
The Black Reserve Bookstore (Lansdale, PA)
The Brain Lair Bookstore (South Bend, IN)
The Dock Bookshop (Forth Worth, TX)
The Listening Tree (Decatur, GA)
The Multicultural Children’s Bookstore (Richmond, CA)
The Sisters Uptown Bookstore (New York, NY)
Turning Page Bookshop (Goose Creek, SC)
Uncle Bobbie’s Books & Cafe (Philadelphia, PA)
Underground Books (Sacramento, CA) Facebook
Wild Fig Books and Coffee (Lexington, KY)
Willa’s Books (Kansas City, MO)
Zawadi Books (Buffalo, NY) Facebook