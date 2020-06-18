Featured Trailer: YOU BROUGHT ME THE OCEAN

LAMBDA Award-winning author Alex Sanchez and New York Times bestselling illustrator Julie Maroh break new ground in LGBTQ Young Adult literature with this coming-out romance set within the DC Universe.
Jake Hyde lives in the middle of the desert, yet he yearns for life by the ocean. When he’s near water, strange blue markings on his skin start to glow and his search for identity begins. Jake's life is enveloped in more secrets as he realizes he’s attracted to the swim team captain Kenny Liu. What power will Jake find within and will he dive headfirst into the waves?
