Celebrated Children’s Book Illustrator Graces Two Magazines

Kadir Nelson is a multi-award winning author and illustrator for children’s books. His 2019 release, The Undefeated, won the prestigious 2020 Caldecott Award, as well as a Coretta Scott King Award.

In addition to writing and illustrating for children’s books, Nelson’s work has graced the covers of numerous magazines, as well as album covers and more.

Nelson’s work once again takes center stage in a pair of new print covers for national print magazines.

The July issue of Rolling Stone Magazine is of Nelson’s “American Uprising,” featuring a young Black girl and young Black boy at the center of the image. The piece, inspired by “Liberty Leading The People,” pays homage to today’s protests in the wake of racial injustice and police brutality.

A print of this arresting work of art is available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will go toward art and socio-political initiatives for young people.

Don’t miss watching the work that went into the piece, either, on Nelson’s IG TV story.

Next week, Nelson’s art will be front and center on the latest print issue of The New Yorker. The piece, “Say Their Names,” centers George Floyd and highlights the long history of violence toward Black people. You can read about the piece’s inspiration at the New Yorker website, which includes the names and stories of each victim of violence depicted in the image.

In an era where police brutality against Black people of all ages and genders continues, it’s important to not only continue anti-racism work, but to highlight and honor the incredible work being done by Black creators. Nelson’s work will stand not only the test of time, but stand as vital reminders of this watershed moment in history.