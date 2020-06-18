6 Book Subscription Gift Boxes for Everyone in Your Life (Including You!)

Subscription boxes have become de rigueur in the internet age. You can get a box of almost anything delivered to your door on a regular basis, from meals to MeUndies. And books are no exception! So the next time you are looking for the perfect present for the bookish people in your life, look no further than a book subscription gift box. I’ve collected various options from across the internet to intrigue any bookish palette:

TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations

First and foremost, Book Riot has our very own book subscription box, and I am admitting my bias when I say it is the best of the bunch. There are two tiers, available quarterly or on a one-time basis: under the Recommendations tier, Book Riot bibliologists will provide three book recommendations based on a survey, along with a letter about the books and how they fit into the survey results. Under the Hardcover tier, the recommendations become actual books sent to your recipient’s door (or your own!).

I’ve seen how seriously our bibliologists take this work, and I can’t recommend TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations strongly enough.

Coffee and a Classic

As the name suggests, Coffee and a Classic takes monthly book subscription boxes in a different direction from the previous offering. Each box contains “a Classic Novel, Something to Sip on, Two Bookish Items, and a Bookmark.” Upgraded boxes can also contain snacks and a bookish mug. Classics come in three flavors: fiction, nonfiction, and children’s literature. Previous boxes are also available on Coffee and a Classic’s Etsy store.

Category ID: 914

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about new products and promotions in the Book Riot Store. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Call Number

If you are looking for a book subscription gift box that celebrates contemporary Black authors and is curated by a professional librarian, look no further than Call Number, a quarterly subscription box containing book by a Black author, a custom spine label, and a catalog card, which is a delightfully librarian thing to include.

This is the one I am excited to throw my money at; given contemporary America’s obsession with killing Black people for the crime of living while Black, it is more important than ever to educate ourselves and expand our reading palettes, both in fiction and nonfiction. What better way to do that than with a subscription box that shows up at your door every quarter?

Used Books Monthly

Exactly what it says on the box: get one, two, or four used books in your chosen genre every month. Used Books Monthly is a bit more of a mixed bag than some of the others, as the book subscription service can’t guarantee what they will have in stock on a month-to-month basis.

This is definitely the most economical option on the list, and as a bookish person who is also trying to cut back on her environmental footprint, it strikes my fancy.

The Bookworm Box

Speaking of things striking my fancy, take a peek at The Bookworm Box, available in Romance or YA flavors. This subscription box is highly customizable, including an ebook option for those of use who are glued to our ereaders. Physical books are all autographed by and include a letter from the author, and there are various options for swag.

The Bookworm Box focuses on indie authors and donates 100% of its profits to charity, making it an excellent gift all around.

The Graphic Novel Club

Comix Experience has been a staple of the San Francisco comics scene since they opened in 1989. I myself have gone to several author events there and always had a good time. For the last five years, they have offered various versions of The Graphic Novel Club, a monthly subscription of a graphic novel along with some cool exclusive swag, and a live chat with the authors. There is an option for middle grade kids, as well as for classic graphic novels.

Want more? Check out Emily Martin’s list of 30 of the Best Book Subscription Services in 2019 if you would like more inspiration for your book subscription gifts!