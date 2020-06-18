Book Fetish: Volume 410
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 410, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Voices of the Harlem Renaissance Stamps: If you live in the U.S., pick up these amazing stamps showcasing Nella Larsen, Arturo Alfonso Schomburg, and more!
Book Dragon To-Do List: Keep track of your tasks and TBR with this cute notepad!
Accoutrements Jane Austen Temporary Tattoos: For when you love Jane Austen so much, you’re willing to (temporarily) tattoo it on your body.
Pulling An All-Nighter Enamel Pin: For all you night owls and midnight readers!
The Great Gatsby Bookmarks: For the Fitzgerald fans, and those who love the aesthetic of the Roaring Twenties!