Book Fetish: Volume 410

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 410, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Voices of the Harlem Renaissance Stamps: If you live in the U.S., pick up these amazing stamps showcasing Nella Larsen, Arturo Alfonso Schomburg, and more!

Voices of the Harlem renaissance Stamps

Book Dragon To-Do List: Keep track of your tasks and TBR with this cute notepad!

Book Dragon To-Do List

Accoutrements Jane Austen Temporary Tattoos: For when you love Jane Austen so much, you’re willing to (temporarily) tattoo it on your body.

Jane Austen Temporary Tattoos

Pulling An All-Nighter Enamel Pin: For all you night owls and midnight readers!

Pulling An All Nighter Enamel Pin

The Great Gatsby Bookmarks: For the Fitzgerald fans, and those who love the aesthetic of the Roaring Twenties!

The Great Gatsby Bookmarks

