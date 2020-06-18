Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 410, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Voices of the Harlem Renaissance Stamps: If you live in the U.S., pick up these amazing stamps showcasing Nella Larsen, Arturo Alfonso Schomburg, and more!

Book Dragon To-Do List: Keep track of your tasks and TBR with this cute notepad!

Accoutrements Jane Austen Temporary Tattoos: For when you love Jane Austen so much, you’re willing to (temporarily) tattoo it on your body.

Category ID: 914

Category ID: 2822

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about new products and promotions in the Book Riot Store. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Pulling An All-Nighter Enamel Pin: For all you night owls and midnight readers!

The Great Gatsby Bookmarks: For the Fitzgerald fans, and those who love the aesthetic of the Roaring Twenties!