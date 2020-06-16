Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

It’s Pride Day at Book Riot

Whether you’re looking for books on the history of the Stonewall Riots and legendary figures in LGBTQ+ activism, or need some excellent novels starring complex queer characters, we’ve got a book or two or many to add to your TBR. Because it’s Pride Day at Book Riot!

Dive into LGBTQ+ history, lives, and fiction with a full day of Pride content:

Pre-order our latest book for cross-stitchers, Lit Stitch!  

Subscribe to a Newsletter

We write really great emails

Get Book Recommendations

We tailor 'em just for you

Listen to a Podcast

We make the best mouth words