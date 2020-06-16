It’s Pride Day at Book Riot
Whether you’re looking for books on the history of the Stonewall Riots and legendary figures in LGBTQ+ activism, or need some excellent novels starring complex queer characters, we’ve got a book or two or many to add to your TBR. Because it’s Pride Day at Book Riot!
Dive into LGBTQ+ history, lives, and fiction with a full day of Pride content:
10 LGBTQIA+ Fantasy and Sci-Fi Adventures to Take You Far From Here
Take a break from reality and let the fantastic come to life with these transportive LGBTQ+ fantasy and sci-fi adventures.
12 Informative Queer Women’s History Reads
Here's a roundup of books focused on queer women's history, focusing on activism, identity, and intimate and diverse stories.
5 Great Queer YA Books About Friendship for Pride
Celebrate Pride and find community with these excellent queer YA books about friendship featuring amazing, supportive, complicated relationships.
9 Informative Books About Stonewall
These books about Stonewall for readers of all ages make for a great introduction to the riots and their impact on the LGBTQ+ community.
12 Recent Queer Audiobooks That Will Fill Your Ears With Pride
Check out these 2020 queer audiobooks from the first half of the year, featuring queer stories of all kinds and outstanding narration.
6 of the Best LGBTQ+ South Asian Books to Read for Pride Month
Despite severe prohibitions in some countries, LGBTQ+ South Asian books and writers have been gaining prominence. Here's a selection to check out.
5 Entertaining LGBTQ Pride Day Comics and Graphic Novels
Find historical references, romance, action-packed adventures, heroism and more in these fun LGBTQ+ comics and graphic novels for your Pride TBR.
41 Beautiful Rainbow Books for Pride Day
Bookshelf in need of color? Celebrate Pride Day and add a little vibrancy to your shelves with these rainbow book covers!
What Charles and Anti-Charles Reveal About Goodreads Homophobia
On the unsettling phenomenon known across the queer bookish community as Goodreads Charles, and what it says about homophobia and Goodreads' rating system.
On Queer Black Women In Love
Looking for books about Black women living and loving? Check out these romance books where queer Black women get their happily ever after.