There’s no better way to celebrate Pride than to indulge in some entertaining LGBTQ+ comics and graphic novels. Whether you enjoy romance, action, or fantasy, there is a queer comic for you. As I learned to navigate my own sexuality, I found myself really enjoying queer coming-of-age stories. The self-discovery in queer stories has always inspired me, and I’m sure others as well.

The catalog of LGBTQ+ graphic novels and comics continues to grow, even as most of the superheroes we are accustomed to fall into the same stereotype: unlimited powers, superhuman strength, and mostly hetero. I always thought the notion of superhumans being mostly hetero was shortsighted even when I was a kid. Can you imagine godlike beings only attracted to a single sex? See, me either!

As a pansexual person, LGBTQ+ narratives oftentimes display the most realistic view of self-discovery even in a fantasy setting. That why I love queer coming of age stories so much, because no matter how many I read, regardless of genre, I can see myself in those storylines.

LGBTQ+ graphic novels tend to be more layered and fulfilling to me. I tend to gravitate to queer romance that includes action, fantasy, or historical fiction references. There’s nothing like an LGBTQ+ heroic plot! The heroic plot doesn’t have to be a superhero-based plot, but it can involve regular, everyday people who do extraordinary things while proclaiming their queer identity. To me, that’s pretty cool. So for Pride Day, I’ve decided to do a roundup of LGBTQ+ comics and graphic novels that are a mixed bag of romance, science fiction, action, fantasy, and historical fiction with a coming of age element. It may not specifically be a coming-of-age book, but the storyline will be relatable to the concept.

Motor Crush By Brendon Fletcher, Babs Tarr, Cameron Stewart

This action-packed sci-fi series is a dream if you are a motorcycle enthusiast. The leading character is a queer action hero who is not to be messed with. It’s a cool cyberpunk fantasy filled with queer delight and a lot of boss babe attitude. The cyberpunk colors and theme will make you think you’re somewhere in the future.

Bingo Love by Tee Franklin

Bingo Love is still one of my favorite queer comics even though it doesn’t have a lot of action in it. It does have significant historical references to it, which makes it engaging with a love story set in a time where everyone is striving for equality. Plus, you get to see some cool illustrated retro fashion looks.

The Last Line By Constant Hustle Comics

Miles Sihls only wants to get his father’s approval. When he finally comes out to his father, he is met with love and acceptance. This makes Miles want to fight even harder for his family. In this sci-fi comic, a family that loves together fights together.

Check Please! Book 2 Sticks & Scones By Ngozi Ukazu

A perfect follow-up to the first volume makes this coming-of-age book a must-have in your queer comic collections. While this isn’t your typical action-packed book, sports enthusiasts will enjoy this love story as it combines hockey and romance.

Witchlight By Jessi Zabarsky

Who doesn’t love a good witch romance? You get a little mystery and magic and it’s all wrapped up in an emotional package that will make you feel for Sanja who falls in love with the witch Lelek. Follow them on their mission of self-discovery and secrets.