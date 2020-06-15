Cover Reveal: PRIDE AND PREMEDITATION By Tirzah Price

Calling all Jane Austen fans and murder-mystery aficionados—there’s a new, delightful YA series coming to your shelves! Take a look at the cover for Pride and Premeditation by Book Riot’s own Tirzah Price, out March 2021. And check out the synopsis below:

Pride and Prejudice gets a murder-mystery makeover in this new series based on Jane Austen’s most beloved books.

When a scandalous murder shocks London high society, sixteen-year-old law enthusiast Lizzie Bennet sees the perfect opportunity to prove herself as a formidable litigator—despite the fact that women are only allowed in court as witnesses. Unfortunately for Lizzie, the man accused of the crime already has a fledgling lawyer: Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy, the stern young heir training to take over the prestigious ﬁrm Pemberley & Associates.

Convinced the authorities have blamed the wrong person, Lizzie vows to steal Darcy’s client and solve the murder so that she can earn a position of her own. But as the case—and her feelings for Darcy—become more complicated, Lizzie discovers that her dream job could make her happy, but it might also get her killed.

Irresistibly romantic and clever, Pride and Premeditation is Tirzah Price’s first novel.