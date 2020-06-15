BlackPublishingPower Initiative Urges Readers To Buy Books By Black Authors

The Black Publishing Power Initiative encourages everyone to buy two books written by Black authors this week, to help close the gap on the racial inequality in the publishing industry. The initiative was created by Amistad Books, a publisher of Black and multicultural books since 1967, and announced on Twitter using hashtags #BlackoutBestSellerList and #BlackPublishingPower.

To demonstrate our power and clout in the publishing industry, Saturday June 13 – Saturday June 20, we encourage you to purchase any two books by Black writers. Our goal is to Blackout bestseller lists with Black voices. #BlackoutBestsellerlist #Blackpublishingpower ✊🏾✊🏿✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/xHfmCeVwwU — Amistad Books (@AmistadBooks) June 14, 2020

On Twitter and other social media, several notable Black writers including Roxane Gay, Mikki Kendall, and Ibram X. Kendi have reposted the above image, which reads:

“black publishing power. To demonstrate our power and clout in the publishing industry, Sunday, June 14–Saturday, June 20, we are encouraging you to purchase any two books by Black writers. Our goal is to Blackout bestseller lists with Black voices.”

Category ID: 470

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

When the hashtag #PublishingPaidMe went viral on Twitter last week, the public saw firsthand the discrimination that Black writers face when it comes to their book advances. This racial disparity was exposed as Black authors urged white authors to list the advances they received for their debut books. The results showed that white authors, some with no prior writing experience, frequently receive bigger advances than Black writers.

Last week’s The New York Times Nonfiction Best Seller list was almost entirely Black authors, as readers look for resources on anti-racism.

Need suggestions? Celebrate Pride and amplify Black voices with these queer YA books and audiobooks by queer Black authors. For the kiddos, pick up a couple of Black children’s books or middle grade reads. This must-read list of books on racism contains several titles by Black writers. You can also preorder these upcoming books by Black authors.