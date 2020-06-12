8 Aesthetic Ereader Covers for Summertime Reads

Ereaders are a wonderful thing. You can afford more books that you may have been able to if you bought physical copies, you can still access library books while libraries are closed via apps like Libby, and you can carry around a ton of books with you without breaking your back. But there’s one big thing that physical books have on ereaders (besides just how great a physical books is) and that’s aesthetics. Ereaders just aren’t all that cute. But there are ways to make that dark grey tablet-lookin’ thing as cute as you could possibly want. So grab one of these covers so you can feast your eyes on cute designs AND amazing words.

This simple, adorable case comes in a huge variety of colors. And the design means it can fit a variety of different ereaders of similar sizes. So stamp it with your name, a favorite quote, or a threat to anyone who DARES to touch your ereader.

It has lil’ cats. Need I say more? (It’s also technically for physical books, so it can do double duty!)

Maybe you want the best of both worlds. Slap your favorite book on your kindle with this bookish custom case.

Bring the woodsy vibes of summer camping to your kindle! This simple case is oh so adorable, just look at the tiny moon!

This soft, romantic floral is perfect for reading under the summer sun. And the velcro closure will keep your ereader safe and sound.

Nothing says summer quite like a good nautical print. These adorable starfish make every book a beach read.

While they might look lazy, those fuzzy lil’ bees are hard at work during the summer months. Confuse them by reading outside with this case covered in little bee pictures. They’ll wonder why their friends are all so flat. Isn’t that fun?

This warm, summery case will keep your ereader nice and safe on all of those 90 degree days. There’s also a zippered pocket for your charger, or snacks, or some much-needed extra sunscreen.

Now you’ve gotta fill that ereader with books. Check out some free children’s ebooks here, and buy ebooks that support your local bookshop here.