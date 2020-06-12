Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 12, 2020
The Secret Women by Sheila Williams for $1.99
Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi for $2.99
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat for $3.99
A Wizard of Earthsea by Ursula K. Le Guin for $2.99
Blanca y Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore for $2.99
Patron Saints of Nothing by Randy Ribay for $2.99
Allegedly by Tiffany D. Jackson for $1.99
The Field Guide to the North American Teenager by Ben Philippe for $1.99
Gilead by Marilynne Robinson for $3.99
Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil by Lezley McSpaddena for $0.99
With the Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo for $2.99
How the Light Gets In by Louise Penny for $2.99
King of Scars by Leigh Bardugo for $4.99
Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes for $2.99
Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey for $2.99
Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark for $3.99
When the Moon Was Ours by Anna-Marie McLemore for $2.99
High School by Tegan and Sara Quin for $3.99
The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall for $4.99
Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson for $2.99
Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad for $2.99
This Book is Anti-Racist by Tiffany Jewell and Aurelia Durand for $2.99
This Is Kind of an Epic Love Story by Kacen Callender for $1.99
Black is the Body by Emily Bernard for $4.99
And Sometimes I Wonder About You by Walter Mosely for $4.99
The Beautiful Struggle by Ta-Nahesi Coates for $4.99
Once Ghosted, Twice Shy by Alyssa Cole for $2.99
Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward for $2.99
Roots by Alex Haley for $4.99
I'm Judging You by Luvvie Ajayi by $2.99
Who Fears Death by Nnedi Okorafor for $4.99
Dread Nation by Justina Ireland for $2.99
Don't Call Us Dead by Danez Smith for $2.99
Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $1.99
Born a Crime by Trevor Noah for $4.99
Well-Read Black Girl by Glory Edim for $5.99
One Good Earl Deserves a Lover by Sarah MacLean for $3.99
The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99
The Sellout by Paul Beatty for $3.99
The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch for $3.99
The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $2.99