We’ve Got Your Kids Covered: 20 of the Best Kindle Books for Kids

Today I'm here to bring you the 20 best Kindle books for kids. All are either free for all or free with a Kindle Unlimited subscription.

Milo & Ze: A Bull Terrier Puppy Adventure written by Mike Watson and Illustrated by Pablo Michau

Milo’s a lonely, forgotten pooch who travels the world to find a friend. With beautiful illustrations and tons of adventure, this a great book for those who don’t mind a sad start when it leads to a happy ending.

The Refuge written by Sandra le Guen, illustrated by Stephanie Nicolet, and translated by Daniel Hanh

Not only is Iliana the new girl at school, but she also doesn’t speak the language. Jeannette notices the sadness radiating from Iliana and through drawings, gestures, and friendship they learn to communicate with each other in one of the best Kindle books for kids.

Diary of a 6th Grade Ninja by Marcus Emerson

Chase Cooper is new at school and feels out of place until a group of ninjas recruits him to fight the good fight. This is a funny, fantastical book that deals with the complicated feelings of childhood and how our children deal with them.

Firenze’s Light: A Children’s Book About Gratitude, Compassion and Self-Appreciation written by Jessica Collaco and illustrated by Angela Li

A feisty firefly named Firenze hates her light because it makes her different. With the help of her friends and some wacky misadventures, she discovers that what makes her different is also what makes her special.

The Angry Dragon by Michael Gordon

If your child has experienced issues with expressing their anger, The Angry Dragon is one of the best Kindle books for kids. Gordon shows children how anger can be a positive emotion when used correctly and offers management techniques that can help kids better handle their anger.

How I Made a Friend: The Funniest Children’s Book About Making Meaningful Friendships by Daniel Georges

If your child is a creative introvert who doesn’t naturally fit in with others, this funny, charming, and touching tale may help them feel a little less alone—and give them some valuable insight into making friends who will appreciate who they are.

A is for Alcorn: Alphabet Book written by Breanna Fulton and illustrated by Jazmine Franklin

If you are alumni of any Historically Black College or University, this is a great option to teach your kids about the importance of these institutions. Other parents can use this charming rhyming book to teach your children about experiences they might not otherwise be exposed to.

Seeds and Trees: A Children’s Book About The Power Of Words written by Brandon Walden and illustrated by Kristen and Kevin Howdeshell

“Words are powerful. They can heal or hurt.” So begins this unique book, which shows kids the power of their words—both good and bad—at a time when name calling and negative rhetoric comes even from the leader of the free world.

As the name suggests, this is a book with more than 800 jokes. From knock-knock to tongue twisters, this is chock full of kid-appropriate and kid-approved jokes you’ll likely tired of hearing the first day they get the book.

It’s a Super-Bad Terrible Day! written by Virginia Finnie and illustrated by Almar Denso

Everyone’s had a day that just seems cursed from the beginning—and that’s what’s happening to the protagonist of this relatable book. By the time the day is done, he’s learned that his attitude can make things better or make things worse. He decides to make them better.

Teddy the Time Traveler and the Statue of Liberty by Andrew Fritz

Poor Teddy. His father disappeared a year ago. His mother has to work constantly to make up for the lost income. Now his best friend has disappeared too—what else could go wrong? Read along as Teddy discovers the truth about the past and the future in this time-traveling tale.

Cutie Sue and the Darkness: An Adorable Story About Fear of the Dark and Sleep Alone! By Kate Melton

If your child has ever had trouble falling asleep or felt afraid of the dark, they may just be inspired by Cutie Sue, a brave, bold girl who is afraid of the dark. Will she be able to overcome this sole fear?

Pipsie, Nature Detective: The Disappearing Caterpillar written by Rick DeDonato and illustrated by Tracy Bishop

Pipsie and her turtle, Alfred, are obsessed with nature and dream of a future as detectives, so when their favorite caterpillar goes missing, they’re on the case. This is a sweet tale that, even though you know how it will end up, still manages to surprise you—and your children—along the way.

Bedtime Meditation Stories for Kids: 3 Books in 1: A Collection of Short Good Night Tales with Great Morals and Positive Affirmations to Help Children Fall Asleep Fast & Have a Relaxing Night’s Sleep by Mindfulness Fairy and Daisy Relaxing

Do your kids have trouble falling asleep? Do you want to ensure that the last hour of their day is a relaxed, pleasant hour? This three-book set has a collection of tales that are designed to help kids drift off to sleep peacefully.

Another book of tales meant to help kids fall asleep, this volume focuses on short stories that can be read in five minutes or less. It’s perfect for those nights that your little one doesn’t realize just how tired they are.

The Adventures of Ila Bean written by Iba Gibson, Ericka Gibson, Enoa Gibson, and Ari Gibson, illustrated by Alby Joseph

This is the third book in a series but it works perfectly as a standalone book too. The focus of the book is stepping out of one’s comfort zone and learning about new cultures. Check out the unique travels of Ila Bean and learn about her favorite trips.

These comics are just as funny today as they were when they were released decades ago. Whether you’re experiencing them for the first time with your child, or sharing some of your childhood favorites with your kids or grandkids, this volume does not disappoint.

Our Class is a Family written by Shannon Olsen and illustrated by Sandie Sonke

Many kids already know that their family is not limited to their relatives. This is one of the best Kinde books for kids that reminds kids and adults alike that teachers do more than teach—they try to create a safe family within their classroom.

The Secret Lake by Karen Inglis

Stella and her younger brother Tom worry that their move to London will be boring, but nothing could be further from the truth when they discover a hidden time tunnel and secret lake.

Pooperella: A Farty Tale Classic by Penn Brooks

If your kid has never heard anything funnier than a fart, then this silly, gross story will have them laughing hysterically and is one of the best Kindle books for kids who love silly tales.